A Belt Bag That Shoppers Wear 'Everywhere' Is Trending at Amazon — and It's on Sale with Double Discounts "It fits my wallet, phone, keys, hand sanitizer, and lip balm with a little more room to spare" Published on August 6, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Tote bags are cute, but they invite the desire to carry a ton of stuff with you at once. Belt bags, on the other hand, offer a sleek and functional way to carry on-the-go essentials, all while being hands-free (and easy on the shoulders). The Westbronco Belt Bag would make a great addition to any accessory closet since its compact silhouette has a ton of useful compartments. Droves of Amazon shoppers added it to their carts this month, earning it a spot on the site's Movers and Shakers chart, which is a hub for trending products across all categories. And right now, it's on sale for $13 — you just have to click the coupon box before checking out to take advantage of the full discount. The bag has a traditional fanny pack design: an adjustable waist strap, buckle closure, and a handy pouch to store all of your goodies. The bag has two large compartments, plus two smaller pockets that are located on the front and back of the bag respectively, all with secure zip closures. Plenty of shoppers have called it "roomy" in their reviews. Westbronco Belt Bag in Black, $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $13 The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in August — Starting at $2 What's more, the bag is made from durable and water-resistant nylon, so it's safe to bring out rain or shine. One reviewer shared, "I use it for dog walks and outdoor activities," while another noted that they could store a "collapsible water bowl" for their dog in it. The belt bag is available in eight colors, including neutrals like black, white, and beige, and bolder selections like pink and orange. Each style is marked down with double discounts. Westbronco Belt Bag in Beige, $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $13 The trending bag has earned hundreds of perfect ratings from shoppers. One reviewer called it "perfect for everyday use," then added, "It fits my wallet, phone, keys, hand sanitizer, and lip balm with a little more room to spare." Another user shared, "I wear this everywhere and it matches everything." Plus, reviewers also noted the bag's overall usefulness. One shopper described the piece as "compact" and "lightweight" in their review, then finished off by saying it's "great for travel, and easy to store and pack." A final person wrote, "I took it to Universal Studios and was able to fit my phone, my husband's phone, my sunglasses, our passports, car keys, travel-size sunscreen, travel-size deodorant, and some flushable wipes while we went on rides." Snap up the popular Westbronco Belt Bag while it's doubly discounted and climbing trending charts at Amazon. Westbronco Belt Bag in Green, $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $13 Westbronco Belt Bag in Brown, $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $13 Westbronco Belt Bag in Pink, $13 Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $13 More Products to Shop Bostanten Brossbody Sling Bag, $21 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $21 The Drop Preston Belt Bag, $25 (Save 29%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $25 Lanul Mini Belt Bag, $12 (Save 25%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $12 Karresly Nylon Crossbody Bag, $20 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20