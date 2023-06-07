West. Va. State Trooper Killed in Ambush, Leaving Behind Daughter & Son: 'Love for Life Was Contagious'

A longtime trooper with the West Virginia State Police died on Friday after being shot and killed in what authorities said was an ambush.

“I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan,” Governor Jim Justice said in a statement.

“The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all,” the Gov. added.

Maynard, 37, and two other troopers were responding to a call of shots fired in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County the afternoon of June 2 when they were met with gunfire, local authorities said, per West Virginia MetroNews, ABC News, and NBC News. Maynard was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspect, 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy, allegedly fled the scene on foot, police said, according to West Virginia MetroNews. He was taken into custody Friday night after a manhunt that lasted nearly seven hours, the outlet reports, citing police.

According to WOWK-TV, citing jail records, Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Maynard’s death and has pleaded not guilty. He is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail without bond.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Sgt. Maynard served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police, according to a GoFundMe page. The campaign was organized by loved ones to help support Maynard's surviving wife, Rachel, and their two children, Zoe and Finn.

Sgt. Cory Maynard. West Virginia State Police/Facebook

“His personality and love for life & laughs was contagious,” reads the fundraiser. “If his life’s path crossed yours, your life is undoubtedly better for it.”

The fallen trooper’s sister said her brother will be remembered as someone who saved lives.

“My brother was the first one there,” Patricia Bennett told WYMT. “That is solely his character. He would if he could do it again tomorrow, he would have to protect those boys. It is tough because they are grieving, too, but they are also reaching out to us.”

