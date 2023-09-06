Wendy’s Drops a Pumpkin Spice Frosty — and the First 5 Are Free with Their $1 Coupon Book

The pumpkin spice Frosty and pumpkin spice Frosty cream cold brew will be available starting Sept. 12

Published on September 6, 2023 12:57PM EDT
Pumpkin Spice Cravings
The new pumpkin spice Frosty and pumpkin spice Frosty cream cold brew. Photo:

Wendy's

The rumor mill was churning almost as hard as the Frosty machine.

On Wednesday, the fast food giant finally announced that it is releasing a pumpkin spice Frosty to celebrate the beloved fall flavor after whispers on a Reddit thread. Starting Sept. 12, customers can head to their local Wendy’s to pick one up — plus there's more.

Customers looking to fulfill their coffee fix can turn to the brand’s new Frosty cream cold brew that uses the same pumpkin spice syrup as the frozen treat. 

The Wendy's chocolate Frosty will continue to be available for diners in need of a sweet treat after their meal.

Pumpkin Spice Cravings
Wendy's pumpkin spice Frosty.

Wendy's

Between now and Oct. 31, customers can also drop into Wendy’s to purchase a special Wendy’s Frosty Boo! Book coupon book for only $1. 

Proceeds from sales of this coupon book benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and in return, customers can cash in with five Jr. Frostys, including the new pumpkin spice flavor, through the end of the year. 

The release of the pumpkin spice Frosty marks the first time the fast food brand has infused the fall flavor into its frozen treats, but Wendy’s has been releasing seasonal variations for the past year.

wendys frosty
Wendy's vanilla Frosty. Courtesy Wendy's

In June 2022, Wendy’s released a strawberry Frosty, replacing the chain’s vanilla flavor on its summer menu. Then, in November 2022, the brand followed up their seasonal variations with a peppermint Frosty. 

The release of these flavorful new creations saw the temporary hiatus of the vanilla Frosty, which returned to menus in January 2023. Now, with another new seasonal release, the vanilla-flavor has once again been sidelined.

Wendy’s Frosty Boo! Book is reminiscent of the brand’s iconic Frosty keychain, which they sell every year for $2. 

a Wendy's restaurant
Wendy's has two new pumpkin spice flavored products dropping Sept. 12.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

The product, which usually goes on sale in January, lets Wendy’s regulars pay $2 for a digital or physical keychain that, when applied to a purchase, entitles the customer to one free Jr. Frosty.

Like the coupon book, all proceeds of this sweet investment benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

