Wendy’s Is Selling Their New Frosty Cream Cold Brews for 99 Cents for 2 Weeks

Wendy’s new drink will help you beat the heat for cheap.

On Monday, the chain announced their Frosty Cream Cold Brews. The drinks are a mix of slow-steeped, smooth cold brew and Wendy's Frosty creamer plus your choice of syrup in vanilla, chocolate or caramel.

All are available for ordering in-store, on the app or at the drive-thru.

To welcome the new beverages, Wendy's is selling them at a discount. If you purchase through the Wendy's app through Aug. 6, any small hot or cold brew (including the Frosty Cream Cold Brew) is 99 cents.

Best of all, the deal is no purchase necessary and it refreshes every day, meaning you can get your morning coffee for under a dollar for two weeks straight.

If you prefer your coffee delivered, the chain is also giving out free medium Frosty Cold Brews on Uber Eats with orders of $15 or over from July 27 to August 2.

T-Pain reprised his popular bop in “Buy You a Frosty” for Wendy's. SixTwentySix's Miles & AJ and Wendy's

In June, T-Pain teamed up with Wendy's to remix his hit “Buy U a Drank.” The song and music video “Buy You a Frosty” celebrated the return of the strawberry Frosty, which is back this summer.

In January, Wendy's also welcomed back their classic vanilla Frosty following a brief hiatus in 2022.