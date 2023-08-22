Wendy’s Launches Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries Plus a $3 Breakfast Deal

The new menu items arrive just in time for hearty game day feasts

Published on August 22, 2023 02:05PM EDT
Wendy's Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger & Queso Fries.
Wendy's Launches Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Queso Fries .

Wendy's

Wendy’s is giving their burgers and fries a spicy makeover. 

Just in time for hearty game day feasts, the fast food chain is introducing new menu items: queso fries and a loaded nacho cheeseburger and chicken sandwich. 

The new cheeseburger is topped with melty cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn, tortilla strips, lettuce and tomato. To finish off the stacked meal, the burger is drizzled with spicy chipotle sauce and sandwiched between a jalapeño cheddar bun. The beef patty can be swapped for chicken, making a second loaded nacho entrée.

Wendy’s queso fries make for a perfect pairing with the new burger. The crispy side is smothered in the same poblano queso from the new menu item and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Along with a refreshed menu, the chain is also offering customers sweet deals. Starting Tuesday, diners can snag a customized breakfast duo for $3 choosing any two options from a sausage biscuit, egg and cheese biscuit, small seasoned potatoes or a small hot coffee.

Wendy's Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger & Queso Fries.
Wendy's Launches Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger.

Wendy's

Earlier this month, Wendy’s announced that two new English muffin sandwiches will hit the menu also starting Tuesday. 

The sandwiches stack “a fresh-cracked egg, your choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon cooked daily (unlike the other guys...) or a savory grilled sausage patty and finished off with melted American cheese,” according to a release.

That “other guys” comment seemingly throws shade at McDonald’s McMuffins, which features bacon that is precooked and reheated on site, according to their website.

Wendy's Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger & Queso Fries.
Wendy's Launches Queso Fries.

Wendy's

In celebration of the new breakfast offerings, Wendy's customers can get $2 off English muffin breakfast combos through Sept. 3 when ordering on the app or website.

The English muffin sandwiches join a breakfast lineup with classics like French toast sticks, croissant sandwiches and biscuit sandwiches. Wendy’s also adapts permanent menu options into breakfast options, like the breakfast Baconator and Frosty cream cold brew, which is another newbie to the menu.

The brand announced Frosty cream cold brews in July. They are a mix of slow-steeped, smooth cold brew and Wendy's Frosty creamer plus your choice of syrup in vanilla, chocolate or caramel.

