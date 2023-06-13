It’s a summer of savings for Wendy’s.

This month, customers dropping into their local Wendy’s will be able to get a host of freebies and food deals for the entirety of June when ordering food online or in the app.

Early birds can score $2 off any breakfast combo every week when using one of the chain’s online platforms for ordering food. Meals include the honey butter chicken biscuit and the egg and Swiss croissant, which come with a side, like seasoned potatoes and a drink.

Wendy's

Even better? Every week, Wendy’s is offering a different menu item for free to its customers.

From June 12 to June 18, guests can get one free crispy chicken sandwich with any $5 or more purchase. And from June 19 to June 25, customers can enjoy a free six-piece nugget with any purchase.

For the last week of the month, customers can get any size of fries for free with any purchase. Each deal can only be redeemed once during the week.

Customers can also use these deals in-store by adding these offers to their digital rewards card for scanning at checkout.

Wendy’s is looking out for its late night weekend crew, too. From June 22 to June 28, the fast food restaurant is teaming up with DoorDash for a special offer of $10 off orders of $20 or more when placed by a DashPass member after 10 p.m.

The deals don’t stop there. Earlier this month, Wendy’s announced the start of a campaign with T-Pain based on the rapper’s song “Buy U a Drank.”

Wendy's

In the new campaign with Wendy’s, the rapper is reprising his popular bop in “Buy U a Frosty.” The rendition celebrates the return of the strawberry Frosty, which is back this summer after a limited run in 2022.

Set to the tune of the iconic 2007 song, the video starts with T-Pain singing “Fros-T-Pain” while holding a Frosty in one hand. The artist is decked out in a monochromatic pink outfit that matches an all-pink room.

“Hey there you, I don’t know your name but let me talk to you, let me buy you something,” T-Pain sings, cutting from scenes dancing in a parking lot beside a baby pink car and singing in a microphone at a studio.

“Imma buy you a frosty,” T-Pain sings in the chorus. “Now gonna take you home with me / I got money in the bank / Guess I’ll take two Frostys, let’s enjoy you and me.”

To mark the iconic partnership, T-Pain and Wendy’s have been giving out free small Frosty treats with any purchase since June 5. The offer, which is good only on the app or their website, runs until June 21, the first day of summer.