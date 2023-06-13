Wendy’s Is Giving Out Free Food Every Week In June — Including a Breakfast Combo Deal

Wendy’s freebies and deals include nuggets, Frosty treats, sandwiches and more

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 04:44PM EDT
Wendy's deals for the month of June.
Photo:

Wendy's

It’s a summer of savings for Wendy’s

This month, customers dropping into their local Wendy’s will be able to get a host of freebies and food deals for the entirety of June when ordering food online or in the app. 

Early birds can score $2 off any breakfast combo every week when using one of the chain’s online platforms for ordering food. Meals include the honey butter chicken biscuit and the egg and Swiss croissant, which come with a side, like seasoned potatoes and a drink. 

Wendy's deals for the month of June.

Wendy's

Even better? Every week, Wendy’s is offering a different menu item for free to its customers.

From June 12 to June 18, guests can get one free crispy chicken sandwich with any $5 or more purchase. And from June 19 to June 25, customers can enjoy a free six-piece nugget with any purchase.

For the last week of the month, customers can get any size of fries for free with any purchase. Each deal can only be redeemed once during the week. 

Customers can also use these deals in-store by adding these offers to their digital rewards card for scanning at checkout. 

Wendy’s is looking out for its late night weekend crew, too. From June 22 to June 28, the fast food restaurant is teaming up with DoorDash for a special offer of $10 off orders of $20 or more when placed by a DashPass member after 10 p.m.

The deals don’t stop there. Earlier this month, Wendy’s announced the start of a campaign with T-Pain based on the rapper’s song “Buy U a Drank.” 

Wendy's deals for the month of June.

Wendy's

In the new campaign with Wendy’s, the rapper is reprising his popular bop in “Buy U a Frosty.” The rendition celebrates the return of the strawberry Frosty, which is back this summer after a limited run in 2022.

Set to the tune of the iconic 2007 song, the video starts with T-Pain singing “Fros-T-Pain” while holding a Frosty in one hand. The artist is decked out in a monochromatic pink outfit that matches an all-pink room.

“Hey there you, I don’t know your name but let me talk to you, let me buy you something,” T-Pain sings, cutting from scenes dancing in a parking lot beside a baby pink car and singing in a microphone at a studio. 

“Imma buy you a frosty,” T-Pain sings in the chorus. “Now gonna take you home with me / I got money in the bank / Guess I’ll take two Frostys, let’s enjoy you and me.”

To mark the iconic partnership, T-Pain and Wendy’s have been giving out free small Frosty treats with any purchase since June 5. The offer, which is good only on the app or their website, runs until June 21, the first day of summer.

Related Articles
Wendy's Jr Bacon Cheeseburger
Wendy's Is Selling Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers for 1 Cent to Celebrate National Hamburger Month
krispy-kreme.jpg
Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Are Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day
American Wedding Seann William Scott Jason Biggs
'American Pie's Seann William Scott and Jason Biggs Reunite for DoorDash Commercial (Exclusive)
Wendy's hamburger business logo on store front, northern Idaho.
Wendy's Has Free Food Every Day for 3 Weeks While Mercury Is in Retrograde
Cardi B
Cardi B Says Her Family Turned Her Into a Cook — But She's Got a 'Picky Girl' on Her Hands (Exclusive)
Drake is partnering with Dave's Hot Chicken
Drake's Hot Chicken Chain Dave's Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches for Its Anniversary
KFC is Showing Its Appreciation for Moms with Free Chicken Nuggets
KFC Is Giving Out Their New Chicken Nuggets for Free on Mother's Day — Plus More Food Deals for Mom
Wendy’s Chili
Wendy's Chili Is Coming to Grocery Stores
National Pretzel Day Freebies
All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for National Pretzel Day
Wendy's Frosty Key Tag
Wendy's Brings Back Their $2 Key Chains That Get Customers a Free Frosty Every Day for a Full Year
Franks and Stubbs Sweet vs Heat chicken wings
All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for Super Bowl 2023
CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST CRUNCHWRAP, Taco Bell New Menu Item
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
A chicken sandwich from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is shown on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicken prices have risen sharply this year as suppliers struggle to keep up with demand, fueled in part, by the popularity of new chicken offerings from fast-food restaurants
Popeyes Is Bringing Back BOGO Chicken Sandwiches for the Rest of the Year
Image
McDonald's, Wendy's, and More Are Giving Out Free Fries for National French Fry Day
Drake is partnering with Dave's Hot Chicken
Drake Is Celebrating His 36th Birthday by Giving Out Free Food at His Dave's Hot Chicken Chain
Veteran's Day Freebies
Veterans Day 2021: Every Restaurant Offering Free Food for Active and Inactive Military Members