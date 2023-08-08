"'Welcome to Plathville' Is Back! Ethan and Olivia Plath Continue to Struggle and Kim Has a New Man (Exclusive)

The Plath family is back and full of drama in a brand new season of Welcome to Plathville.

PEOPLE can exclusively share a new supertease for season 5 of the hit reality series, which returns to TLC on September 5. The trailer shows lots of changes for the Plath family as parents Kim, 50, and Barry, 55, are separated and headed towards divorce — and Kim has a new man! Meanwhile, Ethan and Olivia, both 25, continue to struggle, Moriah reaches a breaking point and makes a surprising decision and Micah helps Barry get swoll.

The trailer starts with Moriah, 20, speaking with her parents about her former best friend Olivia. “She was using a made-up story to validate her big emotions,” she tells them. She explains to producers that Olivia claimed Kim had “used Ethan’s credit card and was stealing from Ethan.”

Ethan and Olivia are shown sharing an emotional hug. She says that upon returning from their summer away in Europe, she discovered that none of the Plath family members were willing to talk to her or have anything to do with her. Ethan also reveals that Moriah has blocked him.

Welcome to Plathville Olivia and Ethan. TLC

“The family is falling apart,” Ethan says. “And it’s a big old mess.”

Micah, 22, struggles to accept his parents’ separation while he's on his own out in California. He admits that he’s “still bitter about the whole divorce.”

“I always thought you and dad were, like, perfect together,” he confides to his mom. He later says he doesn’t want to “keep walking around eggshells around every single person” in the midst of all the family drama.

Olivia is shown reconnecting with her sister Lydia Grace, whom she hasn’t had a relationship with since the pair were teenagers. “My parents thought Lydia was walking the fine line to hell,” she explains. “So I cut ties with her.”

In the meantime, Kim is embracing the dating life after her split with Barry. A friend teases that she’s “keeping secrets.” Next, she's seen on a date with a new man — who has yet to be revealed — and asking, “Would you call me your girlfriend?”

TLC

“Definitely,” the mystery man immediately responds, holding her hand. Kim later admits that he “definitely gives me the warm fuzzies.”

Things initially seem a little tense between Micah and Barry as the latter tells his son he’s “not going to bargain for something that’s not gonna come about.” They’re subsequently shown working out at the gym together and flexing their muscles.

“Working out, that’s my new hobby,” Barry says. “The blood flows in and everything gets bigger.”

Welcome to Plathville Barry. TLC

Moriah is shown with a giant tattoo across her arm that reads “REBEL.”

"So you’re rebelling against everything that our enemy has planned against you?” Barry questions his daughter.

“That sums it up!” Moriah replies.

Later, Ethan is seen entering an empty home. “I get back, she’s gone,” he says as he finds what appears to be a letter. “I’m just so tired of all the nonsense.” It’s unclear if he's referring to Olivia — or Moriah.

Moriah is seen having another conversation with Barry. “This is gonna come as a shock, but…” she starts dramatically. The trailer then cuts to Moriah speaking with Ethan on the phone, clearly upset. He questions “what the hell” his sister is talking about.

Welcome to Plathville. TLC

“Just don’t forget that I love you,” Moriah is heard saying. “I don’t know when we’ll speak next.”

We see a montage of various family members getting emotional, then what appears to be Moriah getting baptized. “I’ve carried all this baggage and weight of all the mistakes that I’ve made my whole life and it’s time to just put that down,” she narrates as Barry places her into a body of water.

At the very end of the trailer, Ethan can be made out dramatically crying, “Olivia!”

Welcome to Plathville season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.