'Welcome to Plathville' Star Barry Plath Looks Unrecognizable After Fitness Transformation

Barry Plath is showing off the results of his hard work at the gym.

On Saturday, the Welcome to Plathville star's son Micah shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the pair flexing their biceps in a gym selfie. Barry, 55, looked noticeably buffer as he showcased his muscular physique in a white tank top and athletic shorts.

According to a teaser for the upcoming new season of the family's TLC reality series, Barry has found a new passion in fitness. He and Micah, 22, are seen lifting weights together in one scene. "Working out, that’s my new hobby,” Barry revealed. “The blood flows in and everything gets bigger.”

Barry Plath and son Micah Plath take a selfie at the gym. Micah Plath/Instagram

Barry's fitness transformation follows big changes in his personal life. Last June, he and wife Kim announced they were going their separate ways after 24 years of marriage.

"After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," the two said in a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time. "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

Prior to the divorced news, the pair's marriage struggles were a central storyline in season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, including their decision to live apart. In one episode, Barry expressed his sadness over the state of affairs with Kim.

"I can't help but feel a little betrayed," he said. "One thing I thought wouldn't ever be shaken was us. Now it's totally shaken up. It's just really sad. It's a tragedy."

In a confessional, he added, "I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I'm still an optimist hoping that she'll change."

Kim, however, didn't see a path forward for her and Barry. "I just feel like I've been hurt too much," she told him. "Do you want me to stay knowing that I'm not happy?"

Barry Plath struggled with his relationship with wife Kim in season 4 of 'Welcome to Plathville.'.

Barry even suggested counseling but Kim could not be swayed. "I also see the other side of the coin where there's an opportunity, if you choose, if we seek out help then maybe help could be found and we could learn to speak each other's language," he said.

"I just feel like it's past that," Kim responded.

The pair share 10 children together: Moriah, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy. (They also had a son, Joshua, who died at 17 months old.) In the season 5 sneak peek, some of their kids appeared to be struggling with their parents' divorce.

“The family is falling apart,” Ethan declared in one scene. “And it’s a big old mess.”

Micah, meanwhile, admitted that he’s “still bitter about the whole divorce.” He even confided to his mom, “I always thought you and dad were, like, perfect together."

Further complicating the situation, Kim has started dating. She's seen on a date with a new mystery man and asking him, “Would you call me your girlfriend?”

Welcome to Plathville season 5 will premiere Sept. 5 on TLC.

