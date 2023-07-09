This Sand-Resistant Beach Blanket Is 'Huge,' and It's Marked Down to Just $23 Today

The last thing you want when you wake up from a relaxing beach nap? To find yourself covered in sand and your towel crumpled into a mess of a makeshift sleeping bag. The solution? A big, beach blanket.



This Wekapo Beach Blanket is available in a range of impressive sizes that give you plenty of room to lounge, nap, and hang with friends. And right now, you can snag it for as little as $23 at Amazon.



The blanket is made from lightweight nylon that’s waterproof and sand-resistant, according to the brand. Sand can easily be brushed or shaken off the blanket in a flash, something that can be difficult to do on towels or thicker blankets (especially when they’re wet!). The Wekapo blanket is non-absorbent, so beads of water will simply roll back onto the sand. This prevents any water from settling into the fabric.

Wekapo Beach Blanket in Blue, $23 (Save 23%)

Amazon

And don’t fret — the blanket’s air material won’t blow freely on the beach, since it comes with six handy stakes to help it stay put; four to hold down each corner, and two spares, just in case! When it’s time to pack up, the blanket folds down into a super compact, easy-to-carry pouch that you can toss in a beach bag, backpack, or cooler. The “crumple method” should work fine, too.



The blanket is available in seven colors, including blue, green, purple, and turquoise. It also comes in three sizes that range from 7 by 7 feet — which can seat between one to three people, roughly — to 9 by 10 feet — which can seat up to eight. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

Wekapo Beach Blanket in Green, $23 (Save 23%)

Amazon

The “huge” and “handy” beach blanket has earned more than 8,500 five-star ratings at Amazon, plus a best-seller status. In a review, one shopper described the blanket as the “perfect size for [their] family of five” and wrote that “the fixed corners stand up beautifully in the wind.”

Another reviewer noted that it “kept the sand at bay,” while a third shared, “This blanket is perfect to take it to the beach — it folds easily into the provided pouch.” They continued, “One of the things that I dread with most beach blankets is that no matter how careful you are, the sand travels when you shake it. With the Wekapo [blanket], it slides right out.” And a final user simply wrote, “[I] will never go back to the beach without it.”



Don’t spend the summer sitting in the sand — instead, grab the Wekapo beach blanket while it’s marked down to $23 at Amazon.



Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

