Couple's Wedding Sign Goes Viral for 'Featuring' Groom – See the Photo!

A couple's wedding ceremony took the internet by storm due to a hilarious sign from the special occasion.

The sign was shared by social media user Bex McMonagle in a TikTok video, which now boasts 5.6 million views. In the video, McMonagle gives a glimpse of the signage that reads, "Welcome to Becca's Wedding, featuring Jack."

The poster emphasized "Becca's Wedding" in large, cursive letters with Jack's name and the date of the event in smaller text. McMonagle added in a pink on-screen text that she was "OB...SESSED" with the decor choice.

Speaking more about it in the caption, she wrote, "Isn't this one of the best wedding signs you’ve ever seen? 😂 so fun #wedding #weddingtiktok #weddinginspo #weddinginspiration #weddingsign #weddingstationery #weddingideas #engaged #mrandmrs #bexthecelebrant #weddingbestie #weddingday."

Others felt the same sentiment, with one social media user commenting on the video, "It’s Becca’s world and we’re just living in it." Another TikTok user chimed in, writing in the comment section, "I hope Becca’s day was PERFECT. Shout out to Jack for his participation. 😂."

Many highlighted the groom's sense of humor by leaving comments that read, "You just know Jack has the best personality 😂😂😂," and "This is hilarious but I also immediately think Jack is a fun guy too!"

McMonagle – who was the celebrant of the ceremony – shared with Insider that Jack was aware of the sign and found it amusing.

"For people to think that Jack had no say in this and that it's a serious thought and not tongue-in-cheek… it's baffling," McMonagle told the outlet. "It is quite clearly a bit of humor between them, and quite frankly, that's the sort of wedding I want to be at." She added that Becca found the sign while scrolling on Etsy and it was meant to be a "funny little joke."

"If Jack hadn't liked it or felt disrespected by it, they wouldn't have had it," she explained. "There were other signs, too, with 'Becca and Jack' on it — this was just the first sign everyone saw." In a follow-up video on TikTok, McMonagle shared additional scenes from the ceremony, which included a one-tier wedding cake and pink and white flowers as additional decor.

