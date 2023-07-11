15 of the Prettiest Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

Summer wedding season is underway and having a solid rotation of wedding guest dresses ready for every venue possibility is vital. Whether you’re headed to the beach, a church ceremony, or a backyard wedding, Amazon has tons of trendy wedding guest looks that are on sale for Prime Day, all under $50.

So, if you have a wedding coming up and you’re still unsure of what to wear, we have you covered. Here are some of the best wedding guest dresses on sale at Amazon right now, all under $50.

Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50

Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress, $43

Amazon

If long, flowy, and comfortable is what you’re channeling at the next wedding you’re attending, check out the Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress. Made from 97 percent polyester and 3 percent elastane, the short-sleeve dress has a breathable material you can move in (especially on the dance floor) and it has a cinched, smocked waist and a raised dot pattern. The maxi dress is available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors, including black, blue, green, and pink.

It’s earned a 4.5-average rating and has proven to be a hit with wedding guests, with one shopper sharing that the “beautiful” dress was “comfortable and light and perfect for dancing.” Another shopper wrote, “It’s exactly what I was looking for, for a summer wedding… The color is beautiful and it just really blew me away!”

Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $28 (40% Off)

Amazon

There’s just something about a classic satin dress at a summer wedding. There are plenty of satin-like options marked down at Amazon right now, like this midi dress that has a satin feel, a cowl neck design, a zipper closure, adjustable spaghetti straps, and is available in 23 colors and patterns. One reviewer called it their “go-to wedding guest outfit this summer,” and it’s 40 percent off right now.

MakeMeChic Plus-Size Ruched Cami Dress, $42

Amazon

For those looking for a plus-size satin-like option, there’s the MakeMeChic Plus-Size Ruched Cami Dress. It’s made from 100 percent polyester and has pretty draping and ruching, along with a tulip hem. The fabric has some slight stretch, according to the brand, and it’s available in 10 colors, including dusty pink, green, blue, and black. Just be sure to hand wash it after the wedding.

“I love how soft and pretty this is on! It’s flattering — so much so that I’ve bought two! Cute for [a] wedding dress or just date nights,” one shopper shared.

Anrabess Square Neck Split Midi Dress, $37

Amazon

No matter the type of wedding you’re attending, you’re sure to look your best in the Anrabess Square Neck Split Midi Dress, which is just going for $37 now thanks to an on-site coupon. It has a square neckline with tie-up ribbon straps. The midi skirt has a split hem that gives the dress some movement, while the cinched back and removable waist tie hugs your curves. It’s offered in sizes S–XL and 23 colors, including yellow, burgundy, purple, and royal blue.

Shoppers are impressed with the dress, too. One five-star reviewer enthused, “I wore this to a wedding as a guest and got so many compliments! The material is great quality and it looks more expensive than it is.” An additional shopper called it “super flattering,” and wrote, “The silhouette reminded me a bit of Reformation [but] without the price tag.”



With so many styles to choose from, you may want to add more than a few of these wedding guest dresses to your virtual cart. And why not? All marked under $50, and with Prime Day finally here, you’ll be saving big bucks over the next couple of days. Scroll on for more of our favorite picks.

Hanna Nikole Ruched Mini Dress, $35

Amazon

Gxlu Plus-Size V-Neck Front Split Dress, $29

Amazon

Btfbm Chiffon Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Belt, $40

Amazon

