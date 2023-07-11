Shopping Prime Day 15 of the Prettiest Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 at Amazon Right Now Including midis and maxis that can be worn to a beach, church, or backyard By Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 04:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten Summer wedding season is underway and having a solid rotation of wedding guest dresses ready for every venue possibility is vital. Whether you’re headed to the beach, a church ceremony, or a backyard wedding, Amazon has tons of trendy wedding guest looks that are on sale for Prime Day, all under $50. As if there wasn’t enough to celebrate, Amazon Prime Day is indeed finally here. There are tons of products on sale right now across all categories, including home, fashion, beauty, and more, but only for a limited time, as Prime Day ends July 12 at midnight PT. There are also deals that are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you aren’t already a member and you don’t want to miss out, sign up for a free 30-day trial, and get instant access to free two-day shipping. So, if you have a wedding coming up and you’re still unsure of what to wear, we have you covered. Here are some of the best wedding guest dresses on sale at Amazon right now, all under $50. Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $25.95–$27.99 (orig. $49.99) Lillusory Midi Off-Shoulder Dress, $25.99 (orig. $38.99) MakeMeChic Plus-Size Ruched Cami Dress, $41.99 (orig. $45.08) Prettygarden Floral One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $42.89 with coupon (orig. $50.99) Anrabess Square Neck Split Midi Dress, $36.79 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Sissyaki V-Neck Midi Dress, $36.99 (orig. $38.99) Newshows V-Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $35.98 with coupon (orig. $39.98) Hanna Nikole Ruched Mini Dress, $35.19 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Gxlu Plus-Size V-Neck Front Split Dress, $22.32–$29.89 (orig. $31.89) Prettygarden One-Shoulder Midi Dress, $45.99 (orig. $55.99) NIeyook Plus-Size Vintage Cocktail Midi Dress, $42.99 with coupon ($45.99) Wdirara Plus-Size Floral Belted Dress, $32.99 (orig. $34.99) Btfbm Chiffon Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Belt, $39.59 with coupon (orig. $43.99) Prettygarden Halter Maxi Sundress with Belt, $43.99 (orig. $50.99) Newshows Satin Short-Sleeve Midi Belted Dress, $44.64 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress, $42.89 with coupon (orig. $54.89) We Found the Best Prime Day Deals on Mini, Midi, and Maxi Dresses for Summer Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress, $43 Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $43 If long, flowy, and comfortable is what you’re channeling at the next wedding you’re attending, check out the Prettygarden Swiss Dot Maxi Dress. Made from 97 percent polyester and 3 percent elastane, the short-sleeve dress has a breathable material you can move in (especially on the dance floor) and it has a cinched, smocked waist and a raised dot pattern. The maxi dress is available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors, including black, blue, green, and pink. It’s earned a 4.5-average rating and has proven to be a hit with wedding guests, with one shopper sharing that the “beautiful” dress was “comfortable and light and perfect for dancing.” Another shopper wrote, “It’s exactly what I was looking for, for a summer wedding… The color is beautiful and it just really blew me away!” Xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $28 (40% Off) Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $28 There’s just something about a classic satin dress at a summer wedding. There are plenty of satin-like options marked down at Amazon right now, like this midi dress that has a satin feel, a cowl neck design, a zipper closure, adjustable spaghetti straps, and is available in 23 colors and patterns. One reviewer called it their “go-to wedding guest outfit this summer,” and it’s 40 percent off right now. MakeMeChic Plus-Size Ruched Cami Dress, $42 Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $42 For those looking for a plus-size satin-like option, there’s the MakeMeChic Plus-Size Ruched Cami Dress. It’s made from 100 percent polyester and has pretty draping and ruching, along with a tulip hem. The fabric has some slight stretch, according to the brand, and it’s available in 10 colors, including dusty pink, green, blue, and black. Just be sure to hand wash it after the wedding. “I love how soft and pretty this is on! It’s flattering — so much so that I’ve bought two! Cute for [a] wedding dress or just date nights,” one shopper shared. The 50 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members Anrabess Square Neck Split Midi Dress, $37 Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $37 No matter the type of wedding you’re attending, you’re sure to look your best in the Anrabess Square Neck Split Midi Dress, which is just going for $37 now thanks to an on-site coupon. It has a square neckline with tie-up ribbon straps. The midi skirt has a split hem that gives the dress some movement, while the cinched back and removable waist tie hugs your curves. It’s offered in sizes S–XL and 23 colors, including yellow, burgundy, purple, and royal blue. Shoppers are impressed with the dress, too. One five-star reviewer enthused, “I wore this to a wedding as a guest and got so many compliments! The material is great quality and it looks more expensive than it is.” An additional shopper called it “super flattering,” and wrote, “The silhouette reminded me a bit of Reformation [but] without the price tag.”With so many styles to choose from, you may want to add more than a few of these wedding guest dresses to your virtual cart. And why not? All marked under $50, and with Prime Day finally here, you’ll be saving big bucks over the next couple of days. Scroll on for more of our favorite picks. Hanna Nikole Ruched Mini Dress, $35 Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $35 Gxlu Plus-Size V-Neck Front Split Dress, $29 Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $29 Btfbm Chiffon Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Belt, $40 Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $40 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 