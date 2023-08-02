Lifestyle Fashion The 13 Best Deals on Wedding Guest Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 55% Off Mini, midi, and maxi styles start at $17 By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland If you’ve put wedding guest dress shopping on the back burner for far too long, Amazon is chock-full of beautiful and affordable finds that can arrive in time for upcoming ceremonies. We dug through Amazon’s bustling sale section to find the best wedding guest dresses, and all our picks are on sale. Shoppers can save up to 55 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of gorgeous styles. What’s more, all of our picks are under $60. Even better, Amazon Prime members can receive most of these selections in just a few days thanks to Prime’s fast and free shipping perk. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to snag these last-minute pieces just in time, and to access other perks like Try Before You Buy and exclusive savings. Best Wedding Guest Dress Deals Under $60 Best Deal: Mascomoda Asymmetrical Satin Midi Dress, $16.65 with coupon (orig. $36.99) Lowest Price in 30 Days: MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $44.99–$46.99 (orig. $62.99) Prime Member Savings: Btfbm One-Shoulder Cutout Cocktail Dress, $25.79 with Prime (orig. $42.99) Dokotoo V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Skater Dress, $27.78 with coupon (orig. $39.69) Prettygarden Floral Lace Maxi Dress, $50.39 with coupon (orig. $60.99) Btfbm Satin Halter-Neck Slit Dress, $40.49–$44.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99–$49.99) Xxxiticat Satin Cowl-Neck Midi Dress, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Cosonsen Ruffle Deep-V Mini Dress, $36.89 with coupon (orig. $52.99) Amazon Essentials Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, $23.94–$30.32 (orig. $37.90–$39.90) Prettygarden Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress, $45.99 (orig. $50.99) Merokeety Puff-Sleeve Lace Smocked Dress, $45.99 with coupon (orig. $48.99) Zesica Halter-Neck Ruffle Swing Dress, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Prettygarden Bodycon Mermaid Midi Dress, $51.29 with coupon (orig. $60.99) The 17 Best Places to Buy Dresses of 2023 Mascomoda Asymmetrical Satin Midi Dress, $17 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $17 The best deal we found is on this satiny midi dress, which has a unique, asymmetrical neckline and an A-line skirt that’s practically made for twirling on a dancefloor. It also has adjustable straps and a tie-back, so you can find your perfect fit. One shopper called the dress “beautiful” in their review, then explained, “It is the perfect dress to wear to a wedding or party.” The dress is available in women’s sizes S through XL and seven colors; each style is currently on sale with double discounts, so don’t forget to click the coupon box before heading to check out to snag the full 55 percent off. Prettygarden Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress, $46 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $46 From a slinky cowl-neck midi dress to an elegant A-line maxi, so many top-rated styles are marked down right now. This popular wrap dress from Prettygarden has earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with one reviewer calling it their “favorite dress ever.” Another shopper described it as “flattering” and noted that it “can be dressed up or down” in their review. Its breezy silhouette has a split hemline, V-neckline, and an adjustable tie-waist. It comes in an array of colorful patterns, including florals, polka dots, and Swiss dots, which all have varying discounts at the moment. The 20 Most Comfortable Sandals of 2023 That Will Make You Ditch Your Sneakers Wedding season is still in full swing, so don’t miss the discounts on these stylish dresses from Amazon right now. Btfbm One-Shoulder Cutout Cocktail Dress, $26 with Prime Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $26 MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $45–$47 (Save 29%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $63 $45 Dokotoo V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Skater Dress, $28 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 Prettygarden Floral Lace Maxi Dress, $50 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $50 Btfbm Satin Halter-Neck Slit Dress, $40–$45 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $40 Xxxiticat Satin Cowl-Neck Midi Dress, $24 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $24 Cosonsen Ruffle Deep-V Mini Dress, $37 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $37 Amazon Essentials Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, $24–$30 (Save 40%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 Merokeety Puff-Sleeve Lace Smocked Dress, $46 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $46 Zesica Halter-Neck Ruffle Swing Dress, $47 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $47 Prettygarden Bodycon Mermaid Midi Dress, $51 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $51 Do you love a good deal? 