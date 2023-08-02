The 13 Best Deals on Wedding Guest Dresses at Amazon Right Now — Up to 55% Off

Mini, midi, and maxi styles start at $17

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Last Minute Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’ve put wedding guest dress shopping on the back burner for far too long, Amazon is chock-full of beautiful and affordable finds that can arrive in time for upcoming ceremonies.  

We dug through Amazon’s bustling sale section to find the best wedding guest dresses, and all our picks are on sale. Shoppers can save up to 55 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of gorgeous styles. What’s more, all of our picks are under $60.

Even better, Amazon Prime members can receive most of these selections in just a few days thanks to Prime’s fast and free shipping perk. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to snag these last-minute pieces just in time, and to access other perks like Try Before You Buy and exclusive savings. 

Best Wedding Guest Dress Deals Under $60 

Mascomoda Asymmetrical Satin Midi Dress, $17 with Coupon

Amazon MASCOMODA Spaghetti Strap Summer Dress

Amazon

The best deal we found is on this satiny midi dress, which has a unique, asymmetrical neckline and an A-line skirt that’s practically made for twirling on a dancefloor. It also has adjustable straps and a tie-back, so you can find your perfect fit. One shopper called the dress “beautiful” in their review, then explained, “It is the perfect dress to wear to a wedding or party.”

The dress is available in women’s sizes S through XL and seven colors; each style is currently on sale with double discounts, so don’t forget to click the coupon box before heading to check out to snag the full 55 percent off. 

Prettygarden Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress, $46 (Save 10%)

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Summer Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

From a slinky cowl-neck midi dress to an elegant A-line maxi, so many top-rated styles are marked down right now. This popular wrap dress from Prettygarden has earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with one reviewer calling it their “favorite dress ever.” Another shopper described it as “flattering” and noted that it “can be dressed up or down” in their review. 

Its breezy silhouette has a split hemline, V-neckline, and an adjustable tie-waist. It comes in an array of colorful patterns, including florals, polka dots, and Swiss dots, which all have varying discounts at the moment. 

Wedding season is still in full swing, so don’t miss the discounts on these stylish dresses from Amazon right now. 

Btfbm One-Shoulder Cutout Cocktail Dress, $26 with Prime

Amazon BTFBM One Shoulder Cutout Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Amazon

MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $45–$47 (Save 29%)

Amazon MakeMeChic Plus Size Boho Casual Dress Floral Maxi Dress

Amazon

Dokotoo V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Skater Dress, $28 with Coupon

Amazon Dokotoo V Neck Elegant Party Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Floral Lace Maxi Dress, $50 with Coupon

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Floral Lace Maxi Dress

Amazon

Btfbm Satin Halter-Neck Slit Dress, $40–$45 with Coupon

Amazon BTFBM Elegant Sleeveless Summer Dress

Amazon

Xxxiticat Satin Cowl-Neck Midi Dress, $24 with Coupon

Amazon xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

Amazon

Cosonsen Ruffle Deep-V Mini Dress, $37 with Coupon

Amazon Cosonsen Dress Deep V

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, $24–$30 (Save 40%)

Amazon Essentials Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress

Amazon

Merokeety Puff-Sleeve Lace Smocked Dress, $46 with Coupon 

Amazon MEROKEETY 2023 Summer Puff Sleeve Smocked Floral Dress

Amazon

Zesica Halter-Neck Ruffle Swing Dress, $47 with Coupon

Amazon ZESICA 2023 Summer Sleeveless Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Bodycon Mermaid Midi Dress, $51 with Coupon

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Elegant Midi Bodycon Dress

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Target Back-to-School Storage Essentials Tout
Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Sandra Bullock enjoys quality time with a friend, it's a wonderful day filled with gifts and joyful moments
Sandra Bullock’s Dress Is a Fall Take on the Summery Style Jennifer Lopez Has Worn — Get the Look from $20
Target AK PO Target Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Launch
Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4
Related Articles
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Sandra Bullock enjoys quality time with a friend, it's a wonderful day filled with gifts and joyful moments
Sandra Bullock’s Dress Is a Fall Take on the Summery Style Jennifer Lopez Has Worn — Get the Look from $20
Meghan Markle Sarah Jessica Parker and Elizabeth Olsen Canât Stop Wearing Breezy Linen Shirts â Here are 16 Affordable Alternatives to the Trend
The 16 Best Celeb-Inspired Linen and Linen-Blend Shirts of 2023
Automet Matching Set tout
Shoppers Call This ‘Breezy’ Matching Set a ‘Staple’ in Their Summer Wardrobes, and It’s on Sale for Under $40
Five Cariuma x Peanuts multicolored shoes on pavement.
The Comfy Sneaker Brand Ashton Kutcher Has Worn Just Debuted 8 New Pairs of Nostalgic ‘Peanuts’ Sneakers
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Deals Under $25 tout
The 17 Best Deals Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 67% Off
Best Comfortable Sandals
The 20 Most Comfortable Sandals of 2023 That Will Make You Ditch Your Sneakers
Gwyneth Paltrow Breezy Trousers Tout
Gwyneth Paltrow's Breezy Summer Pants Aren't Like the Rest of the Comfy Bottoms We Keep Seeing Celebs Wear
Person wearing a Linen Dress featured next to model wearing the same dress
The 26 Best Linen Dresses of 2023 for an Easy, Breezy Look
Bali Wireless Bra tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This ‘Back-Smoothing’ Wireless Bra That’s Up to 66% Off
ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants Tout
These Breezy Summer Pants Are New to Amazon, but. They're Already on Sale for Under $25
MOLERANI Summer Dress Tout
This Chart-Climbing Dress with Pockets Is on Sale for as Little as $30 at Amazon Right Now
Oprah Breezy Pants Tout
Oprah's Breezy Wide-Leg Pants Are Easy to Wear and Travel-Friendly — Get the Look Starting at $28
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
The Birkenstock Sandals Practically All of Hollywood Own Are Going for $80 Right Now
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes' Button-Up Is an Even Cooler Version of the Shirt Celebrities Wear for Summer — Grab One for $25
CCTOO Button-Down Dress Tout
This ‘Flattering’ Button-Down Shirt Dress That ‘Keeps You Cool’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Best Blazers
The 14 Best Blazers of 2023 for Building Your Capsule Wardrobe