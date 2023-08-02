If you’ve put wedding guest dress shopping on the back burner for far too long, Amazon is chock-full of beautiful and affordable finds that can arrive in time for upcoming ceremonies.

We dug through Amazon’s bustling sale section to find the best wedding guest dresses, and all our picks are on sale. Shoppers can save up to 55 percent on mini, midi, and maxi dresses in a variety of gorgeous styles. What’s more, all of our picks are under $60.

Even better, Amazon Prime members can receive most of these selections in just a few days thanks to Prime’s fast and free shipping perk. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to snag these last-minute pieces just in time, and to access other perks like Try Before You Buy and exclusive savings.

Best Wedding Guest Dress Deals Under $60

Mascomoda Asymmetrical Satin Midi Dress, $17 with Coupon

Amazon

The best deal we found is on this satiny midi dress, which has a unique, asymmetrical neckline and an A-line skirt that’s practically made for twirling on a dancefloor. It also has adjustable straps and a tie-back, so you can find your perfect fit. One shopper called the dress “beautiful” in their review, then explained, “It is the perfect dress to wear to a wedding or party.”

The dress is available in women’s sizes S through XL and seven colors; each style is currently on sale with double discounts, so don’t forget to click the coupon box before heading to check out to snag the full 55 percent off.

Prettygarden Ruffle Wrap Maxi Dress, $46 (Save 10%)

Amazon

From a slinky cowl-neck midi dress to an elegant A-line maxi, so many top-rated styles are marked down right now. This popular wrap dress from Prettygarden has earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with one reviewer calling it their “favorite dress ever.” Another shopper described it as “flattering” and noted that it “can be dressed up or down” in their review.

Its breezy silhouette has a split hemline, V-neckline, and an adjustable tie-waist. It comes in an array of colorful patterns, including florals, polka dots, and Swiss dots, which all have varying discounts at the moment.

Wedding season is still in full swing, so don’t miss the discounts on these stylish dresses from Amazon right now.

Btfbm One-Shoulder Cutout Cocktail Dress, $26 with Prime

Amazon

MakeMeChic A-Line Maxi Dress, $45–$47 (Save 29%)

Amazon

Dokotoo V-Neck Flutter Sleeve Skater Dress, $28 with Coupon

Amazon

Prettygarden Floral Lace Maxi Dress, $50 with Coupon

Amazon

Btfbm Satin Halter-Neck Slit Dress, $40–$45 with Coupon

Amazon

Xxxiticat Satin Cowl-Neck Midi Dress, $24 with Coupon

Amazon

Cosonsen Ruffle Deep-V Mini Dress, $37 with Coupon

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, $24–$30 (Save 40%)

Amazon

Merokeety Puff-Sleeve Lace Smocked Dress, $46 with Coupon

Amazon

Zesica Halter-Neck Ruffle Swing Dress, $47 with Coupon

Amazon

Prettygarden Bodycon Mermaid Midi Dress, $51 with Coupon

Amazon

