Estimated $7 Million in Wedding Dresses Destroyed After Flooding at Mass. Bridal Nonprofit Warehouse

A rainstorm flooded Brides Across America's warehouse in Massachusetts, ruining thousands of wedding gowns

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 12:34PM EDT
wedding dress shopping
A stock photo of wedding dresses. Photo:

 Getty Images

A Massachusetts-based national nonprofit that focuses on providing wedding dresses to military brides, first responders and health care workers has lost the majority of its inventory after its facility was flooded last week. 

Thousands of wedding dresses, estimated by the organization to be worth over $7 million, were ruined due to the flood waters that hit Brides of America’s warehouse in North Andover, local news outlet WCVB reported. About 80 percent of the organization’s stock has been wiped out, according to Heidi Janson, Brides Across America’s founder. Brides Across America did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Everything was just mud soaking wet, water everywhere," Janson told WCVB, adding, "This is our home base. For everything we run, all our events, all our charity division out of here. So any time we have a last-minute wedding, we'll come, and we'll be pulling."

According to its website, Brides Across America, which was founded in 2008, has donated over 28,000 wedding gowns to military and first responder brides. 

“Our purpose is to have bridal salons and wedding professionals bring awareness and support by expanding their philanthropy efforts by holding bridal gown giveaway events in their community,” said the organization in its mission statement.

“We believe in changing lives and transformation,” it continued. “If we can change one life and make a difference, we have done what we set out to do."

The organization had no flood insurance since the warehouse was not located in a declared flood zone, according to a GoFundMe established on behalf of Brides Across America. The fundraising page also said that the wedding dress inventory was also used for Brides of America’s Operation Wedding Gown events.

"This is devastating and we are unsure how we can continue our mission,” Janson said in a statement shared via the GoFundMe page.

At the moment, the organization is currently focused on tackling the mold and water damage inside the warehouse. Funds from the GoFundMe will help in this process. “It might seem like a small thing even just $10,” Janson also told Boston 25 News, “but that will go a long way in the end game because this is a big mission, we’re a small team with a big mission and we’ve been doing this for 15 years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to CBS News Boston, North Andover experienced approximately seven inches of rain on August 8, resulting in flooded roads, basements and businesses like Brides Across America.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Lieutenant Gov. Kim Driscoll recently visited the area to survey the flood's impact, which North Andover’s town manager said could approach $20 million in damage, the same outlet reported.

Related Articles
Tyson Barrie wedding
See NHL Star Tyson Barrie's Waterfront Wedding Photos: 'Just Barried!'
Sofia Richie Grainge on How Her Nuptials Skyrocketed Her Fame: 'It Was My Wedding'
Sofia Richie 'Pored Over Photos of Classic Royal Weddings' When Planning Hers to Elliot Grainge
Actors Playing Cinderella and Prince Charming Get Engaged During Cinderella Production
Actors Playing Cinderella and Prince Charming Get Engaged Onstage During 'Cinderella' Production
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott Joked He Felt Pressure to Propose Back in April — But It Wasn't from Fiancee Zooey Deschanel
Hawaii
How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations; An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires
4 Dead, 1 Missing After House Explosion in Pennsylvania Destroys 3 Homes
5 Dead, 3 Injured After Explosion in Pennsylvania Destroys Several Homes
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Pledge to Donate $100 Million to Maui Wildfire Relief
Celebrity Bridal Designer Katerina Bocci Says Gone Are the Days of Cookie Cutter Wedding DressesÂ
Couture Designer Katerina Bocci Breaks Down Bridal Trends and How to Find Your Dream Wedding Dress
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Helped Noah Erb Plan Proposal to Abigail Heringer
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Helped Noah Erb Plan Proposal to Abigail Heringer: ‘Y’all are Family’
Author John Green poses for a photo during the Turtles All the Way Down book tour, backstage at the Curran Theatre on October 31, 2017 in San Francisco, California.
John Green Blasts Indiana Library for Removing 'The Fault in Our Stars' From Young Adult Section
Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb
All About Abigail Heringer's 'Stunning' Engagement Ring: 'Exactly What She Was Hoping for'
Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer are engaged!
'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Are Engaged: 'The Proposal Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
PA. Man Allegedly Tried to Crash His Car Into a House, Ended up on Roof Instead
Pa. Man Allegedly Crashed Car into House Intentionally, Wound up Wedged into 2nd Floor
Various Wedding Guest Dresses arranged on a colorful background
Need a Wedding Guest Dress? These Are the 30 Best Places to Shop Online
Jessica Biel Don Cheadle Elizabeth Banks SU2C Stank Up to Cancer
Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Banks and More Celebrities to Star in Stand Up to Cancer Special