Galia Lahav is not just a designer, she’s a dream maker. For over 30 years, Lahav — founder of the world-famous fashion label Galia Lahav — has created stunning bridal and evening gowns that have captivated the hearts of brides-to-be and celebrities alike, including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera.

Born in Pinsk, Belarus and raised in Israel, Lahav has a unique vision and style that combines elegance, glamor, and sophistication.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Lahav shares her tips on how to find the perfect gown, what inspires her designs, and the trends she predicts for the future of bridal fashion.

Galia Lahav. bybridgetphoto/Instagram

What wedding dress trends will be big for next year?

In 2024, bridal fashion is likely to continue embracing modern and bold elements while maintaining a touch of timeless elegance. This definitely comes after Sofia Richie brought back the quiet luxury trend, where timeless silhouettes with a twist and modern cool bride aesthetics come together. Clean lines, sleek silhouettes, and minimalist designs will remain a popular trend in 2024, catering to those brides who seek a modern yet sophisticated look. I also think that regal ball gowns are going to be a big trend next season: Classic ball gowns with voluminous skirts and detailed bodices. Beading, sequins, and crystal embellishments aren't going anywhere either, adorning gowns creating a dazzling and luxurious effect.



Let's talk accessories:

Luxurious Gloves: For those brides going for a touch of old-world elegance and luxury, long gloves can be a unique addition and can elevate any look, especially simple silhouettes. I have been loving adding long gloves, it just looks so elegant & classy - a feminine touch that is also so modern and chic.

Statement Veils: Elaborate and extra-long veils with intricate lacework or beading that complement the dress.

Thigh-high stockings: I think a thigh high-slit is such a beautiful way to make a ball gown a bit sexier, a great way to show more skin. And then you have a beaded and adorned long stocking peeking through, it's such a beautiful and modern surprise element.

Overskirts: It could be looked at as more of an add-on, but I do think it's an accessory as well! Adding a tulle overskirt for example is such a great way to create multiple looks without having to change into a different gown throughout the night. It adds dimension, texture, and the element of surprise when removed, revealing the gown underneath.

Galia Lahav Spring 2024. Chesco Lopez

Best advice for brides just starting their search for the perfect dress?

To all the brides-to-be reading this, first and foremost, congratulations! My heartfelt advice is to begin your bridal journey with research: Knowing what styles you love and those you don't will greatly assist you in the dress shopping process. Yet, I encourage you not to be fixed on any specific choice before your first fitting. Embrace an open mind and explore styles you may not have initially considered. Ultimately, trust your instincts wholeheartedly! Select the gown that resonates with you, the one that makes you feel the most beautiful, powerful and confident. Beauty comes from within, it's a feeling that shines through and will shine through when you find the right gown!



What's one common mistake brides make when looking for "the" dress?

Being stuck on a specific dress or design they have seen online. You need to come in with an open mind, the number of times a bride has come in thinking that they knew exactly what they wanted and ended up leaving with the complete opposite.... Everybody is different, every gown and silhouette looks different on each bride. The gown you saved on your Pinterest board or on IG that you think is "the one" might be gorgeous on the model or bride you saw it on, but might not be the most flattering fit for you! Try on different silhouettes, styles & fabrics!

Galia Lahav Spring 2024. Chesco Lopez

Are more and more brides wearing several different dresses on their big day?

We have definitely noticed a shift towards multiple dresses. Wedding weekend wardrobe has become such a big trend, it's not anymore only about the ceremony gown, the looks before the wedding and for the party are just as important. I would always advise them to think about how each dress will complement the overall wedding aesthetic and how cohesive each look is to each other. Ceremony gown, reception look and then the party look (or two, haha!) - We have seen it all! Multiple outfits can be a great way to showcase different aesthetics and styles, each look adds a WOW factor to each entrance.

If you do opt for that second or third dress, what's your advice for how to choose the right one?

Cohesiveness! It's all about finding the right look for each event, this is why we created our Wedding Weekend Collection, to be able to give our brides a 360 Galia Lahav experience and give them looks to wear beyond the ceremony. Of course it's always so special to wear white looks and keep the bridal theme going, I really love how clean, chic and modern our wedding weekend collection is and how the silhouettes really flatter everybody. Whether it's a beach or destination wedding or a city celebration - the looks are so timeless and perfectly suited for any occasion - even for the honeymoon!

Galia Lahav Spring 2024. Chesco Lopez

What's your favorite style right now?

I can't ever choose a favorite, each gown and style is so special to me. Right now I really love lace. A sleek silhouette and loads of lace - it is just a perfect mix of classic, chic and sophisticated but then with a sexy, modern silhouette - you can never go wrong with that and you will look back at your wedding images years from now and still think the dress you wore is timeless and beautiful!

Where do you get inspiration for your designs?

I used to be an art teacher, so I draw loads of inspiration from nature, from shapes, fabrics, and colors I see on my travels. I want to make women feel confident, sexy, powerful & beautiful in their own skin, so I also draw inspiration from the woman's body and what I think will look flattering on the body - something unexpected & exciting.