Amazon Sells a Weber Grill That Can Turn Anyone 'from Grill Amateur to Grill Master,' and It's on Sale

“This grill really cooks”

Published on May 21, 2023 09:30 AM

weber spirit ii e 310 3 burner tout
With summer just around the corner, backyards will soon be filled with friends and family gathering together to enjoy a classic BBQ, and that includes plenty of burgers and hot dogs cooked on the grill

If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together or you’re simply looking to upgrade your backyard grilling set-up before Memorial Day weekend, Amazon has you covered. The Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill is currently on sale, and it’s just what your backyard needs for hosting your holiday cookout.

The Weber propane grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. The brand guarantees the grill’s spark will ignite easily every time thanks to its new Infinity Ignition, and it’s backed by a 10-year guarantee with purchase. It also has a 105-square-inch warming rack, perfect for toasting buns, and a 424-square-inch primary cooking space, which is about enough space to cook 15 burgers at once.

The backyard grill has an open cart design for more storage space and a side table that folds down when grilling in tighter spaces. It also has two wheels, so it can be transported around a deck or yard, and there are six hooks placed conveniently on the side table for easy access to any grilling accessories. Never worry about fuel levels again, as the 30,000 BTU-per-hour input can be read with the attached fuel gauge. And, if assembly is a concern, you can access the free BILT app for 3D interactive assembly instructions.

Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Amazon

Buy It! Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill, $569 (orig. $639); amazon.com

The Weber grill has amassed a 4.7-average rating, and shoppers are singing its praises in reviews. After raving about its easy assembly, one reviewer wrote, “It preheats quickly and, in about 10 minutes, it's hot enough to sear food beautifully.” They also shared that “it responds quickly and precisely” when you “drop the temperature right to where you want it, or switch to indirect heat.” 

Another happy customer claimed, “I’ve had this grill for over a year now and I absolutely love it. It’s well worth the money. The heat cooks the food evenly and it’s very easy to use.”

And a final reviewer shared, “This grill really cooks! I love the heat distribution as it seems that no matter where I place my meat, it gets cooked just as well as [in] any other place.” They added, “This grill has elevated me from grill amateur to grill master.” 

If you’re looking to become a backyard grill master this Memorial Day, add the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill to your Amazon cart while it’s on sale now, so it arrives in time for the holiday weekend.

