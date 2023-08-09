Wayne Brady Visits Disneyland with His Daughter Maile After Coming Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady is spending time at "the happiest place on Earth" with loved ones.

The Let’s Make a Deal host, 51, made a trip to Disneyland with a group including his daughter Maile Masako Brady, 20, and her mother, (Brady's ex-wife) Mandie Taketa, after recently coming out as pansexual.

Wayne kept it casual for the park day, wearing sweatpants and a t-shirt, while Maile topped off her look with a pair of Mickey Mouse ears.

Wayne and the group enjoyed the summer weather as they headed to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, where the actor was spotted interacting with some of the franchise's characters, including Kylo Ren and a stormtrooper.

Earlier this week, Brady revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that he is pansexual. “Bisexual — with an open mind!” he further explained with a chuckle.

Several of his family members have already embraced his identity including his daughter, who noted to PEOPLE with a proud smile that when he told her, she “just said, ‘Okay.’"

Wayne Brady and Maile Brady. Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

His friend and ex-wife Taketa, 47, also recalled when she got the news, “I just said, ‘Great.’ As I knew coming out would help him be happier.”

Wayne recounted coming to the realization, telling PEOPLE, “... To me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.”

“I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there,” he explained.

Jason Michael Fordham, Mandie Taketa, Maile Masako Brady, and Wayne Brady attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for his decision to share his identity publicly, Brady said he wanted to be truthful to himself and to others.

“I've told myself in the past, also, nobody needs to know my personal business. The world can absolutely go without knowing that Wayne identifies as pan. But that gave me license to still live in the shadows and to be secretive,” he explained.

He added, “What does that feel like to actually not be shameful, to not feel like, ‘Oh, I can't be part of this conversation because I'm lying?’ I had to break that behavior.”