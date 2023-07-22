Wayfair’s Massive Clearance Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Your Outdoor Space — Up to 78% Off

With summer in full swing, it’s peak patio season, which means there’s no better time to update your outdoor living space if you haven’t already. Right now, Wayfair is hosting its outdoor clearance sale, and it’s brimming with thousands of deals, including bistro tables, firepits, outdoor couches, decor, and more to turn your space into an outdoor oasis.

Since there are so many options to sort through, we rounded up the very best discounts so you can get the most out of this massive shopping event. But hurry — the deals end on Wednesday, July 26.

Best Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Deals

Longshore Tides Cedar Adirondack Chair, $100 (Save 62%)

Wayfair

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect chair to complete your patio, check out this Adirondack chair. Its laid-back sloped design has a breezy look, which makes it a great chair to lounge in whether you’re in front of a roaring fire pit or reading a book on your deck. It’s built with cedar, which is sustainable, long-lasting, and capable of standing up to the elements. “Easy to assemble and perfectly comfortable,” one reviewer wrote, with another added, “Amazing chairs...perfect for our fire pit out back!



Hashtag Home Ainsley 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set in Navy, $87 (Save 74%)

Wayfair

For smaller outdoor spaces, opt for the Ainsley Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set while it’s a whopping 74 percent off. The compact set, which is available in six colors, comes with a table and two chairs that you can easily move around your deck, patio, or porch. And since the chairs are foldable, they won’t take up too much room when you need to stow them away.



Nicole Miller Patio Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Green/Beige, $59 (Save 49%)

Wayfair

This Nicole Miller outdoor has a bold, geometric design that will elevate any space. Crafted from polypropylene, it's durable without being hard on your feet, plus the rug is weather- and fade-resistant. The rug comes in three sizes and nine colors, including neutrals like blue and brown, and bright hues. “A beautiful design that gives a very soothing, elegant feeling to the space,” one reviewer shared.



The Holiday Aisle Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights, $26 (Save 43%)

Wayfair

String lights are one of the best and most inexpensive ways to sprinkle a bit of magic into an outdoor entertainment space. These popular globe-shaped lights can stand up to wind and rain and come with 16 bulbs on a 35-foot string. The solar string lights can be charged by the sun or by a USB cable. They also have four modes — flash, static, breath, and timing — which can be set by the included remote control. The lights are easy to hang, according to shoppers, and will look great hanging over a patio, terrace, or deck.

Edrosie Inc. Lockable Deck Box, $108 (Save 49%)

Wayfair

If you're looking for something that will add a touch of organization to make your backyard or patio, snap up this deck box. It can hold up to 100 gallons, so it's ideal for storing items like outdoor pillows and cushions, lawn games, pool toys, and gardening supplies. It's made of weather-resistant resin, so it's built to last, it won't peel or rust, and rain won't get inside and ruin your things. Plus, it can provide additional seating when needed.

Regardless of what you’re searching for to add to your outdoor area, you’re likely to find it at Wayfair’s outdoor clearance sale. But don't wait too long to grab your favorite items, because these discounted prices won't last long.

Keep scrolling for more outdoor deals happening now at Wayfair.

Topfinel Teal Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Pillow Covers, $16 (Save 47%)

Wayfair

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Armless Lounge Chair, $126 (78% Off)

Wayfair

Red Barrel Studio Solar Powered LED Pathway Lights, $17 (Save 60%)

Wayfair

Arlmont & Co Alexandra Fire Pit, $63 (Save 58%)

Wayfair

Julieta Round Rust Red Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $47 (Save 52%)

Wayfair

Lark Manor Brown Harbison Acacia Outdoor Bench, $176 (Save 70%)

Wayfair

Lark Manor Outdoor Side Table in Brown, $73 (69% Off)