Lifestyle Home Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Massive — and Out of 10,000+ Deals, These Are the 45 Best Score up to 81 percent off grills, patio furniture, and mattresses Published on May 25, 2023 09:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Memorial Day is fast approaching, and the sales have already begun. If you're looking to save big on all things home, check out Wayfair's massive Memorial Day sale. During the sale the retailer is offering up to 81 percent off on more than 10,000 items. There are impressive summer savings to be had across furniture, bedding, kitchen essentials, mattresses, and more. Pick up chairs to refresh your backyard, cookware to upgrade your kitchen, and fans to cool off your living room. Make sure to add your favorites to your cart ASAP, though — these deals are sure to sell out! Since there are so many things to sort through, we rounded up the very best discounts so you can get the most out of this massive shopping event. Keep scrolling to see our top picks. Wayfair Best Wayfair Memorial Day Deals Flash Furniture 4-Drawer Vertical Dresser in Black/Dark Gray, $41.44 (orig. $220) Endless Summer Steel Outdoor Fire Pit, $179.99 (orig. $299.99) Char-Broil American Gourmet 3-Burner Gas Grill, $158.59 (orig. $229.99) Gracie Oaks Neelon Media Console, $184.99 (orig. $635) Three Posts Hartington Adirondack Chair, $151.99 (orig. $223.99) ComforPedic Loft from Beautyrest 14-Inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $649.99 (orig. $2,510.99) If you’ve been on the hunt for furniture with a small footprint, grab this 4-drawer dresser while it’s on sale for a whopping 81 percent off! It’s designed with fabric drawers that are the ideal size to hold socks, undergarments, and accessories. Or if your old grill has seen better days, this Char-Broil Three-Burner Gas Grill is a great option. It has 360 square inches of cooking space, so there’s plenty of room to sear hot dogs, hamburgers, and veggies. Cooking on the stainless-steel burners is even and consistent, thanks to its ability to retain heat. And with two convenient wheels, it's easy to move and store. The 9 Best Gas Grills of 2023 for Your Summer BBQs, Tested and Reviewed Wayfair Wayfair Memorial Day Furniture Deals In the market for furniture? This Memorial Day sale has several furniture sets and individual pieces that can complete any room in your home in a snap. Add a touch of class with this modern gray sleeper sofa that’s covered in linen upholstery. It will look great with a contemporary or farmhouse design while providing a cozy place to sit in your home. Plus, it converts into a twin bed for hosting overnight guests. Thousands of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with many raving about how “sturdy” and “beautiful” it is. And If you're looking to refresh your home office, check out this eye-catching desk from Sand and Stable. It’s compact so it won’t take up too much space, but it offers ample storage with its three roomy drawers. Right now the desk is 71 percent off, and shoppers said it was "easy to assemble" and called it the "perfect size." Mercury Row Ahart Coffee Table, $225.99 (orig. $519.09) Sand & Stable Teele Upholstered Pouf in Beige, $61.99 (orig. $192) Mistana Dingler Upholstered Sleeper Sofa in Light Gray, $295.99 (orig. $757) Mercury Row Petrin Modern Button Tufted Lounge Chair in Blue, $275.99 (orig. $399) Andover Mills Edyth Upholstered Storage Ottoman in Natural, $153.99 (orig. $249.99) Andover Mills Gillies 4-Person Dining Set in Black, $329.99 (orig. $865) Foundstone Melita 58-Inch Sideboard in Rustic Oak, $259.99 (orig. $825) Sand and Stable Canal Desk in Dark Walnut, $144.99 (orig. $495) Charlton Home Dake 70-Inch Media Console in Gray Wash, $279.99 (orig. $709) Wayfair Wayfair Memorial Day Home & Kitchen Deals If you want a constant cool breeze in your home, opt for this Lasko Tower Fan while it's on sale. Thanks to its rotating oscillation, the fan provides adequate coverage to keep you comfortable during those hot days ahead. You can choose from four speeds and it comes with a remote control, so you don’t even have to get up to change settings. There’s also a chance to save big right now on this Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Round Dutch Oven. The best thing about it is its ability to whip up a wide variety of dishes: You can sauté, steam, braise, and sear all in the same pot, so it can replace multiple pots and pans. It works on the stove and in the oven and is pretty enough to be used as a serving dish for family meals or dinner parties. Farberware 15-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set in Black, $69.99 (orig. $160) Lasko Xtraair Standing Fan Tower, $109.99 (orig. $279.99) Staub 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set, $49.95 (orig. $129) Zipcode Design Wickes 3-Piece Floating Shelf Set in Dark Walnut, $17.99 (orig. $35.99) Nordic Ware Round Anniversary Bundt Cake Pan, $38.24 (orig. $62.50) Cook Pro Non-Stick Cast Iron Wok, $22.81 (orig. $100) Staub 3-Piece Mini Round Cocotte Set, $59.95 (orig. $115) Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $179.95 (orig. $290) Andover Mills Shoe Storage Bench, $33.99 (orig. $46.99) The 7 Best Bread Boxes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Wayfair Wayfair Memorial Day Outdoor Deals There's also no better time to get your backyard ready for relaxation and barbecues, especially when everything you need is on major sale. This outdoor fire pit or this two-piece chaise lounge set will easily turn your outdoor area into a warm and inviting space. Enjoy dining al fresco? This patio set, which is also available in black, brown, and red, comes with a table, four chairs, and an umbrella, and they are weather and UV-resistant. The chairs are made from a heavy-duty polyester material that stays dry through periods of rain. Since the chairs are foldable they won’t take up too much room when you need to stow them away, and the set is lightweight so you can easily move it around your deck, patio, or porch. Millwood Pines Oneridge Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions, $296.99 (orig. $919) Wade Logan Amlie Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Set in Blue, $189.99 (orig. $499.99) Novogratz Roberta Metal Outdoor Side Table in Persimmon, $74.99 (orig. $270) Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman Steel Outdoor Fire Pit, $119.99 (orig. $249.99) Freeport Park Evanoff Market Umbrella in Brown, $45.99 (orig. $139.99) Lark Manor Antrea Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge Set with Table in Brown, $222.99 (orig. $344.99) Hashtag Home Ainsley Round 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set in White, $87.99 (orig. $330) Duramax 71-Gallon Lockable Deck Box in Brown, $70.59 (orig. $99.99) Winston Porter Ashbury Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillows in Yellow, $22.99 (orig. $38.99) Wayfair Wayfair Memorial Day Vacuum Deals If you’ve wanted to invest in a robot vacuum, but aren’t thrilled about their hefty price tags, consider this sale as a sign to snap one up. This iRobot 694 Roomba Vacuum that’s on sale for $250 is designed to keep your home sparkling clean. It detects dirty surfaces and increases suction power all on its own. Plus, it recharges itself after 90 minutes of continuous cleaning. Also, its slim profile means it can clean under hard-to-reach areas like coffee tables, beds, and couches. And with built-in sensors, the vacuum avoids bumping into bulky furniture or falling over ledges and down stairs. However, if you prefer a handheld vacuum, consider this lightweight option from Bissell. It weighs less than 15 pounds, doubles as a steam mop, and has racked up more than 1,000 perfect ratings. iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $274.99) Bissell Symphony Pet All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop, $119 (orig. $239.99) Yesmae Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $158.23 (orig. $339.99) Inse Robot Vacuum, $77.02 (orig. $110) Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $244.99 (orig. $349.99) The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Wayfair Wayfair Memorial Day Mattress and Bedding Deals Soft, cozy bedding and room conditions are important factors in getting a good night's sleep, but your mattress is often the most important. It may be time for an upgrade if you're getting good sleep but are never comfortable in bed or always feel tired in the morning. Fortunately, right now you can find all types of mattresses in the parade of deals going on, including hybrid, and gel memory foam options. And one you should have your eye on is this ComforPedic from Beautyrest Queen Mattress, which is nearly $2,000 off. With three layers of memory foam, your head, neck, and back will all be supported on this mattress, and it will satisfy a range of body types and provide comfort to different types of sleepers. The foam is a medium level of firmness and is filled with a cooling gel, so it's breathable, which will come in handy as temps heat up. Wayfair Sleep 9-Inch Firm Hybrid Queen Mattress, $309.99 (orig. $630) Three Posts Cynthiana Microfiber Queen Sheet Set, $29.99 (orig. $99.99) ComforPedic from Beautyrest 14-Inch Charcoal Infused Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $699.99 (orig. $2,678.99) Ebern Designs Kirkus Cotton Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set in Ash Gray, $35.99 (orig. $67.80) The Twillery Co. Cooling Down Alternative Gel Fiber Queen Pillows, Set of 2, $47.99 (orig. $69.99) Sealy to Go 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Queen Mattress, $379.99 (orig. $1,199) Eider and Ivory Jefferson 650 Thread Count Cotton Sateen Sheet Set in Gray, $54.99 (orig. $171.50) Head to Wayfair to see all of the impressive deals from its Memorial Day sale before it ends on May 31. Wayfair Buy It! Winston Porter Ashbury Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillows in Yellow, $22.99 (orig. $38.99); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Zipcode Design Wickes 3-Piece Floating Shelf Set in Dark Walnut, $17.99 (orig. $35.99); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Wayfair Sleep 9-Inch Hybrid Queen Mattress, $309.99 (orig. $630); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Flash Furniture 4-Drawer Vertical Dresser in Black/Dark Gray, $41.44 (orig. $220); wayfair.com Wayfair Buy It! Farberware 15-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set in Black, $69.99 (orig. $160); wayfair.com Do you love a good deal? 