Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance Sale Is Packed with Major Deals for Every Room in Your Home — Up to 82 % Off

With all kinds of end-of-summer savings to be had, now is a great time to splurge on the items you’ve been putting off purchasing. If you’re looking to score major discounts on all things home, look no further than Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance Sale.

The sale has thousands of items discounted by up to 82 percent across multiple categories, including furniture, decor, bedding, and vacuums from customer-loved brands like Nautica, Dyson, and Tommy Bahama. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites before these deals end on September 5.

We know how overwhelming these big category-wide sales can be since there is tons of inventory to sort through, so we've curated a list of the best deals to shop this weekend. Keep reading to check out our top picks.

Wayfair

Best Labor Day Deals Overall at Wayfair

In the market for some new furniture to upgrade your living room? Check out this modern upholstered couch while it’s on sale for a whopping $698 off. This nightstand by Hashtag Home is also one of the most notable deals on our list, with a massive discount of 82 percent. The sleek side table has a turquoise wooden finish. The surface, which measures 22 by 18 inches, is wide enough to hold a few books and a lamp, yet small enough to fit in most tight spaces. And thanks to its minimalist design it will likely blend in with your current bedroom furniture.

Wayfair

Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Wayfair

If a new coffee table is your top priority, add a little charm to your living room with this rustic farmhouse-style table. The tabletop is made from solid pine wood with a natural finish that’s warm and welcoming. It also has a bottom shelf for showing off vases, small plants, framed photos, and other living room essentials. It’s racked up thousands of perfect ratings from shoppers, who say that it’s “gorgeous” and “very sturdy.”

Refresh your bedroom in a snap with this wingback upholstered platform bed that will instantly create an inviting sense of luxury in your bedroom. It’s available in sizes full through king, but the queen-size fame is one of the best deals right now at nearly $500 off.

Wayfair

Best Labor Day Bed and Bath Deals at Wayfair

After getting out of a shower or a relaxing bath there’s nothing better than wrapping up in a plush towel, and this six-piece cotton towel set is just $35. It includes two oversized bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths that feel absorbent and soft to the touch, according to shoppers. The towels are available in 12 colors, including neutrals and pastels like white, sky blue, and peach.

For hot sleepers who wake up clammy and sweaty, these microfiber sheets from Wayfair can help remedy the problem. The six-piece sets come with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, all of which are made from moisture-resistant microfiber to keep you cool at night. The set has racked up nearly 53,000 five-star ratings and many have raved that it feels like “sleeping on clouds.”

Wayfair

Best Labor Day Vacuum Deals at Wayfair

At the Wayfair Labor Day clearance sale, you can save $100 on the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum that weighs less than 7 pounds, making it easy to maneuver from room to room. It will easily suck up dust, crumbs, dirt, and debris from hard floors, carpets, and area rugs. Additionally, it comes with two cleaner heads, one for floors and one for upholstery, and converts to a handheld device to get into nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach places.

Wayfair

Best Labor Day Area Rug Deals at Wayfair

Whether you’re decorating a living room, sprucing up your home office, or upgrading your patio, this low-pile indoor/outdoor rug is a great choice to add to your space. The multi-colored geometric pattern will add a nice pop of color and the material will hold up easily to a lot of foot traffic.

For pet parents or those who have kids who are prone to spilling, this washable area rug is a great option. Plus, it will brighten up any room with its warm shades of red and blue and it's 72 percent off!

Wayfair

Best Labor Day Decor Deals at Wayfair

A mirror is one of the most affordable ways to make any space look bigger and this minimalist rectangle option is an attractive way to achieve that. The decorative mirror will infuse a sense of beauty and depth into your space, and it can stand upright or be hung on a wall. Either way, you can view yourself from head to toe, which comes in handy when you’re quickly scooting out the door.

If adding a bit of organization is what you need, these wooden floating shelves will add a nice touch to any blank walls in your home. You can use them in the living room or bedroom to display books, knick-knacks, and picture frames.

Dakota Fields Throw Blanket, $30 (Save 40%)

Wayfair

Etta Avenue Euclid Upholstered Loveseat, $290 (Save 52%)

Wayfair

Steelside Charter Corner Bookcase, $97 (Save 46%)

Wayfair

Evereze Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $97 (Save 31%)

Wayfair

Mercury Row Mcmunn Metal Table Lamp, Set of 2, $74 (Save 50%)

Wayfair

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.