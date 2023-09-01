Lifestyle Home Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance Sale Is Packed with Major Deals for Every Room in Your Home — Up to 82 % Off Area rugs, throw pillows, floating shelves, and more home goods start at just $12 By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni Sutton is a shopping writer for PEOPLE with over a decade of experience in the digital media industry. She covers some of the best deals on robotic vacuums, kitchen gadgets and tools, cookware, furniture, decor, and more from beloved brands like Shark, Dyson, and Lodge. With all kinds of end-of-summer savings to be had, now is a great time to splurge on the items you've been putting off purchasing. If you're looking to score major discounts on all things home, look no further than Wayfair's Labor Day Clearance Sale. The sale has thousands of items discounted by up to 82 percent across multiple categories, including furniture, decor, bedding, and vacuums from customer-loved brands like Nautica, Dyson, and Tommy Bahama. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites before these deals end on September 5. We know how overwhelming these big category-wide sales can be since there is tons of inventory to sort through, so we've curated a list of the best deals to shop this weekend. Keep reading to check out our top picks. Wayfair Best Labor Day Deals Overall at Wayfair In the market for some new furniture to upgrade your living room? Check out this modern upholstered couch while it’s on sale for a whopping $698 off. This nightstand by Hashtag Home is also one of the most notable deals on our list, with a massive discount of 82 percent. The sleek side table has a turquoise wooden finish. The surface, which measures 22 by 18 inches, is wide enough to hold a few books and a lamp, yet small enough to fit in most tight spaces. And thanks to its minimalist design it will likely blend in with your current bedroom furniture. Andover Mills Attaway Kitchen Mat, Set of 2, $26.99 (orig. $64.99) Tommy Bahama Home Gel Fiber Pillow, $32 (orig. $80) Hashtag Home Leflore Wood Nightstand in Turquoise, $52.99 (orig. $300) Hashtag Home Losoto Upholstered Sofa, $399.99 (orig. $1,098) Lake Manor Hennigan Buffet Cabinet in Black, $449.99 (orig. $1,405) Wayfair Sleep 2-Inch Reversible Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper, $57.99 (orig. $205.99) The 12 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Wayfair Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Wayfair If a new coffee table is your top priority, add a little charm to your living room with this rustic farmhouse-style table. The tabletop is made from solid pine wood with a natural finish that’s warm and welcoming. It also has a bottom shelf for showing off vases, small plants, framed photos, and other living room essentials. It’s racked up thousands of perfect ratings from shoppers, who say that it’s “gorgeous” and “very sturdy.” Refresh your bedroom in a snap with this wingback upholstered platform bed that will instantly create an inviting sense of luxury in your bedroom. It’s available in sizes full through king, but the queen-size fame is one of the best deals right now at nearly $500 off. Mercury Row Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed in Dark Gray, $195.99 (orig. $649.99) Wade Logan Everest 5-Piece Dining Set, $319.99 (orig. $489.99) Mercury Row Garren Square Arm Tufted Sofa in Navy Blue, $376.99 (orig. $699.99) Rosalind Wheeler Tallac Coffee Table, $137.99 (orig. $505) Mercury Row Grindle Media Console, $325.99 (orig. $835) Mellow Hana Upholstered Sofa, $349.36 (orig. $678.30) Etta Avenue Euclid Upholstered Loveseat in Sage Velvet, $289.99 (orig. $599) Steelside Charter Corner Bookcase in Black/Rustic Brown, $96.99 (orig. $179.99) Mercury Row Mcmunn Metal Table Lamp, Set of 2, $73.99 (orig. $147.99) Wayfair Best Labor Day Bed and Bath Deals at Wayfair After getting out of a shower or a relaxing bath there’s nothing better than wrapping up in a plush towel, and this six-piece cotton towel set is just $35. It includes two oversized bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths that feel absorbent and soft to the touch, according to shoppers. The towels are available in 12 colors, including neutrals and pastels like white, sky blue, and peach. For hot sleepers who wake up clammy and sweaty, these microfiber sheets from Wayfair can help remedy the problem. The six-piece sets come with four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, all of which are made from moisture-resistant microfiber to keep you cool at night. The set has racked up nearly 53,000 five-star ratings and many have raved that it feels like “sleeping on clouds.” Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set, $14.99 (orig. $37.80) August Grove Anatoli Floral Shower Curtain in Yellow/Gray/Off-White, $18.99 (orig. $50) Nautica Adleson Full/Queen Quilt Set, $77.32 (orig. $234) Eider and Ivory 6-Piece Cotton Towel Set, $34.99 (orig. $108) Alywn Home Ludgershall Down Alternative Medium Pillow, Set of 2, $21.99 (orig. $33.99) Wade Logan Mccluney 2-Piece Bath Rug Set, $32.99 (orig. $55.99) House of Hampton Queen Comforter Set, $34.99 (orig. $129.99) Wayfair Best Labor Day Vacuum Deals at Wayfair At the Wayfair Labor Day clearance sale, you can save $100 on the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum that weighs less than 7 pounds, making it easy to maneuver from room to room. It will easily suck up dust, crumbs, dirt, and debris from hard floors, carpets, and area rugs. Additionally, it comes with two cleaner heads, one for floors and one for upholstery, and converts to a handheld device to get into nooks and crannies of hard-to-reach places. Shark Lightweight Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum in Thistle, $159.99 (orig. $259.99) Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum, $369.99 (orig. $469.99) iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $329.99) Kenmore 200 Series Bagged Canister Vacuum, $249 (orig. $299.99) Evereze Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $96.50 (orig. $139.99) The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Wayfair Best Labor Day Area Rug Deals at Wayfair Whether you’re decorating a living room, sprucing up your home office, or upgrading your patio, this low-pile indoor/outdoor rug is a great choice to add to your space. The multi-colored geometric pattern will add a nice pop of color and the material will hold up easily to a lot of foot traffic. For pet parents or those who have kids who are prone to spilling, this washable area rug is a great option. Plus, it will brighten up any room with its warm shades of red and blue and it's 72 percent off! Mistana Hillsby Performance Area Rug in Ivory/Cream/Teal/Yellow, $153.99 (orig. $640) Foundstone Corryn Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Khaki, $105.99 (orig. $340) World Menagerie Mya Oriental Area Rug in Terracotta/Camel/Pale Blue, $137.99 (orig. $490) August Grove Alexina Loomed Jute/Sisal Rug in Natural, $49.99 (orig. $102.20) Sol 72 Baringer Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Beige/Teal/Orange, $88.99 (orig. $319) Foundstone Vernon Performance Area Rug in White/Yellow, $115.99 (orig. $410) Wayfair Best Labor Day Decor Deals at Wayfair A mirror is one of the most affordable ways to make any space look bigger and this minimalist rectangle option is an attractive way to achieve that. The decorative mirror will infuse a sense of beauty and depth into your space, and it can stand upright or be hung on a wall. Either way, you can view yourself from head to toe, which comes in handy when you’re quickly scooting out the door. If adding a bit of organization is what you need, these wooden floating shelves will add a nice touch to any blank walls in your home. You can use them in the living room or bedroom to display books, knick-knacks, and picture frames. Topfinel Velvet Pillow Covers in Orange, Set of 2, $11.99 (orig. $22.99) Zipcode Design 3-Piece Floating Shelf, $17.99 (orig. $35.99) Latitude Run Rectangle Metal Mirror, $95.99 (orig. $200) Orren Ellis Square Accent Shelf in Espresso, $25.99 (orig. $48.99) Freeport Park 20-Inch Magnolia Leaf Door Wreath, $38.99 (orig. $59.99) Steelside Lea 7-Piece Hexagon Metal Accent Shelf, $66.99 (orig. $124.50) Dakota Fields Throw Blanket, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Dakota Fields Throw Blanket, $30 (Save 40%) Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $50 $30 Etta Avenue Euclid Upholstered Loveseat, $290 (Save 52%) Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $599 $290 Steelside Charter Corner Bookcase, $97 (Save 46%) Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $180 $97 Evereze Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $97 (Save 31%) Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $140 $97 Mercury Row Mcmunn Metal Table Lamp, Set of 2, $74 (Save 50%) Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $148 $74 Do you love a good deal? 