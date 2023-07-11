There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Save Up to 63% on Outdoor Furniture, Rugs, and More at Wayfair's Summer Sale

Our jobs as PEOPLE shopping editors mean that we’re constantly trying out the best and shiniest new products. It also means that we have our finger on the pulse of all the hottest home goods sales — so right now, we’re loading our carts online during the Wayfair Summer Clearout sale.

Right now, you can save up to 50 percent on outdoor seating, like this foldable Adirondack chair that’s only $104, or enjoy slashed prices on home furniture like the shopper-loved bar stools that are currently 42 percent off.

We’ve tested hundreds (nay, thousands) of home products, including furniture, blankets, pillows, and rugs in the PEOPLE Testing labs and at home. And one of our favorite online home goods retailers has always been Wayfair. As its slogan claims, Wayfair always has just what we need. And, thanks to some internet sleuthing, we’ve created a list of the 11 best items that might be just what you need to update your living space. But hurry, our picks are sale for only 48 hours.

Best Deals Happening at Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Among Wayfair’s discounted goods are my favorite six-drawer dresser that always earns compliments from my friends and family. It’s made from sturdy solid pine, and I use it as a TV stand in my living room for extra storage. It’s also a whopping 58 percent off right now, so I’m sending the link to buy it to everyone I know.

The caramel color is bright and goes well with mid-century modern decor. I love that the drawers are deep enough to store a pile of sweaters, blankets, and everything else that I want out of sight. The inset handles are an elegant detail that makes the dresser feel like it costs a lot more than it does.

I was able to put the entire dresser together myself without any help in about two hours, which is not bad considering that it ships flat. With over 4,000 five-star ratings, it seems like shoppers agree that it’s a great piece of furniture.

Grovelane Chloe Folding Desk

We’ve also got our eyes on this space-saving folding desk that’s earned a near-perfect rating — and it’s over $130 off right now. The rustic gray wash on the wood has a vintage look, and because it’s so low-profile, the folding desk is the perfect work-from-home setup for big and small spaces alike. “It is sturdy, well made, and [it] folds up for easy storage should you need that,” one customer said in a review.

Kelly Clarkson Home Gray Tassels Throw Pillow

Throw pillows are one of the easiest ways to completely transform your space. And if we trust anyone to create a cozy, stylish home, it’s Kelly Clarkson. Her namesake home brand’s tasseled pillows are currently over 60 percent off at Wayfair. It has a 100 percent cotton cover and shoppers say that the pillow feels “super comfy and soft” and is “great quality.” Plus, they come with inserts so you won’t have to worry about trekking to the store to buy some.

ClosetMaid Cubeicals Bookcase

Is there such a thing as too much storage? Not in our books. Speaking of books, you can store yours in the ClosetMaid Cubicals bookshelf that’s marked down to just $70 right now. The 12 square compartments allow for plenty of storage and fit standard cloth cubes. Plus, you can flip the shelf on its side to be either taller or longer depending on your preference.

Sand & Sable Cantey Performance Ivory Rug

The right rug can help make a room feel cozier, and this Wayfair sale is the perfect chance to grab one. The 6-foot by 9-foot Cantey Performance Rug from Sand & Stable is $92 off its usual price and looks elegant in any space. It’s woven with a faded geometric pattern and comes in an ivory color that feels coastal farmhouse-chic. Best of all, it’s made from an easy-to-clean (and stain-resistant) low-pile fabric, so it’s a great choice for households with pets or kids.

Homebeez End Table

This end table from Hoembeez is sleek, modern, and oh-so useful. In need of a low-profile bedside table? Or a pedestal to place your beloved plants on? This end table can do it all (and for a great price). It’s made from a waterproof, rust-resistant metal and topped with a scratch-resistant golden coating. As an added bonus, the top tray is removable and can be used as a serving tray in a pinch.

These deals won’t last long — Wayfair’s Summer Clearout event ends in 48 hours, so don’t hesitate to snag the best furniture and home goods while they’re still deeply discounted! Keep scrolling to see more of our top on-sale picks.

Mercury Row Vansant Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Latitude Run Genie Mesh Task Chair

Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket

Steelside Adrianne Steel Etagere Bookcase

Wayfair Basics Billups Shelving Unit

