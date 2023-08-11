Wayfair’s End-of-Season Sale Has Major Deals for Every Room in Your Home — Up to 77% Off

Whenever there is an opportunity to shop for stylish and affordable home goods, we are happy to take advantage of it, and Wayfair is giving us as good a reason as ever: Its Anniversary Sale is here!

The sale has thousands of items discounted for up to 77 percent off across furniture, bedding, vacuums, decor, and more from beloved brands like Nautica, Bissell, Sealy, and Serta. Be sure to scoop up your favorites right away because items are already selling out. The sale is until August 15, so you only have a few more days to shop before prices go back up.

With so many finds to sort through, we curated a list of the best deals in each category. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

Wayfair’s Best Anniversary Sale Deals

If you’re looking to spruce up your home office, grab this stylish desk from Sand and Stable while it’s on sale for up to 64 percent off. It’s also not too late in the season to add outdoor furniture to your porch or backyard. Whether you’re planning on entertaining guests or want to have regular dinners on your patio, this six-piece weather-resistant set may be just what you need. It comes with four folding chairs, a tilting umbrella, and a table in four colors: red, navy blue, black, and brown.

Wayfair Anniversary Sale Furniture Deals

In the market for some new furniture? The Anniversary sale has a variety of sets and individual pieces that will complete any room in your home, no matter your style. Add a touch of sophistication with this minimalist modern sleeper sofa by Serta. It's made from polyester, so there's no need to worry about wear and tear. Plus, it converts into a twin bed for hosting overnight guests and has racked up over 9,000 five-star ratings from shoppers thanks to how "easy to assemble," "beautiful," and "sturdy" it is.

And if you’re in need of more storage space, grab this six-drawer dresser that’s designed with high-quality particle board. It’s the ideal size to hold clothing, socks, undergarments, extra bedding, and much more. Users said it was “perfect for [a] small bedroom” and “fits [a] good amount of clothes.”

Wayfair Anniversary Sale Outdoor Deals

Even though summer has started to wind down, there are still plenty of long days and nights ahead to relax on your patio or backyard. And now’s a fantastic time to score outdoor pieces at great prices. This fire pit or this wicker loveseat will easily turn your outdoor living area into a warm and inviting space.

The couch's aluminum frame is coated with resin, making it rust-, weather-, and UV-resistant — so you won't have to worry about it getting damaged over time. It also comes with two removable cushion covers that can be tossed in the washing machine, so cleaning them is a breeze. And thanks to the anniversary sale you can save more than $1,000 on it today.

Wayfair Anniversary Sale Mattress and Bedding Deals

If you’re getting adequate sleep but are still tired or find yourself tossing and turning throughout the night, your mattress is probably due for an upgrade. Luckily, you can find all types of mattresses in the flurry of deals, including memory foam and hybrid options. Among the discounts you should check out is the Sealy Memory Foam Queen Mattress, which is over $400 off.

It has multiple layers of breathable gel foam and traditional foam, which will satisfy a range of body types and provide comfort to different types of sleepers. The mattress is a medium firmness and is filled with a moisture-wicking gel, so it's great for keeping hot sleepers comfortable at night.

Wayfair Anniversary Sale Vacuum Deals

If you've been contemplating trying out a robot vacuum, but have put it off due to their steep prices, consider this sale as your sign to invest in one. The iRobot 694 Roomba Vacuum is on sale for $250 and is designed to keep every room in your home spotless. It can detect dirty areas and increase suction power all by itself, and it automatically returns to its dock to recharge when the battery gets low after running for up to 90 minutes.

The slim profile can easily clean under coffee tables, couches, and other hard-to-reach areas. And with built-in sensors, the vacuum avoids bumping into furniture and other obstacles throughout your home.

For those who prefer a cordless vacuum, Shark offers this lightweight stick option. It weighs a little over 2 pounds, can convert into a handheld vacuum, and has racked up more than 500 perfect ratings from satisfied customers. “The suction is very good. I challenged it with some glitter that a couple of kids left behind and it was up to the task,” one user shared.

Wayfair Anniversary Sale Area Rug Deals

Area rugs add texture and visual interest to spaces and can create a sense of cohesion with your existing furniture and decor. Whether you’re decorating a living room, sprucing up your patio, or upgrading a home office, this low-pile Mistana rug is a great option to add to your home, whether it lives indoors or outdoors. The geometric pattern will add a nice pop of color and the material can stand up to lots of foot traffic.

And if you're a pet parent or have kids prone to staining and spilling, this washable bohemian area rug that is suitable for highly trafficked areas makes for a great option. It also adds a nice splash of color to any room, and even better, it's 64 percent off!

Bissell Tabletop Air Purifier, $39 (Save 66%)

Breakwater Bay Mutchler Night Stand in Black, $54 (Save 47%)

Latitude Run Arched Floor Lamp with Remote Control in Black, $48 (Save 52%)

Home 10-Inch Medium Queen Mattress, $310 (Save 65%)

Sand and Stable Alannah Media Console in Midnight Cherry, $158 (Save 61%)

Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island in White, $151 (Save 67%)

