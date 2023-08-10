Lifestyle Beauty This Sleek Hair Dryer That Produces ‘Smooth and Soft’ Results Is on Sale for $32 at Amazon Right Now “This is the first time a blow dryer has actually dried my hair straight with zero frizz” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 08:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez If you want to get a salon-level blowout at home, here’s an Amazon deal that should be on your radar. Amazon slashed the price of the Wavytalk Hair Dryer by 42 percent. Equipped with powerful airflow, the hair tool is designed to dry hair quickly. It has two power speeds and three temperature settings, plus a cool shot button to help set hair. It also has negative ion technology that helps retain moisture in hair and leave it shiny, according to the brand. The hair dryer is small and weighs just 1.45 pounds, meaning it’s a breeze to hold for an extended amount of time. Plus, it has a 6.6-foot power cord, so it has plenty of reach while you’re using it — even in bathrooms with inconveniently placed power outlets. Wavytalk Hair Dryer, $32 (Save 42%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $32 The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums We Tested Gave Us Super Hydrated and Smooth Skin, and Start at Just $9 It comes with several attachments, including a styling concentrator for, you guessed it, focused styling. It also includes a diffuser that’s great for curly and wavy hair. Plus, it has a removable air filter. More than 4,500 customers have given the hair dryer a five-star rating, calling it “powerful” and “quiet” in reviews. One shopper wrote, “I have pretty thick hair, and it gets my hair completely dry in about five minutes and leaves it feeling very smooth and soft.” The 10 Best Heat Protectant Sprays of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Another shopper with “very long, thick, frizzy, [and] curly hair” raved, “This is the first time a blow dryer has actually dried my hair straight with zero frizz! And in record speed, too.” Others appreciate its compact design, with one writing that they “love the size” of the hair dryer, saying, “It’s easy and comfortable to hold.” And another shopper shared that it’s “perfect for travel.” Normally, the hair dryer costs $55, but you can grab it for $32 right now. There’s no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to snap up the Wavytalk Diffuser Hair Dryer while it’s on sale. More Hair Dryer Deals at Amazon Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer, $20 (43% Off) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $20 Revlon Turbo Hair Dryer, $17 (32% Off) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $17 Loveps Hair Dryer, $32 with Coupon (Save $18) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $32 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free Mindy Kaling, Sofia Vergara, and More Celebs Carried This Practical Hands-Free Bag at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour This Best-Selling Plaid Shacket Is ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $25 Right Now