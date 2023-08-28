WATCH: Tarek El Moussa Suffers Fall While Attempting Backflip on Trampoline: 'I Forget I’m Not 20’

Tarek El Moussa might want to stick to house flips instead of backflips.

In an Instagram Reel posted on Saturday, the Flipping El Moussas star, 42, attempted to do a backflip after his two older kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 8 — challenged him.

“Your dad’s turning 42 years old. You guys still think I can do a backflip?” Tarek asks his kids in the video, to which Brayden responds, “Prove it.”

“Dad, you’re taking forever!” Brayden continues as his dad tries to muster up the courage for the big flip. When he finally goes for it, Tarek first sticks the landing then loses his balance and flails backward into the framing for the safety net and then onto the metal springs at the edge of the trampoline.



“At 42… I don’t think I’ll be doing another backflip for a LONG time🤣 I can’t believe I really thought I’d nail it on the first try.. actually I almost did! But…. I landed on the metal bar the first time,” Tarek wrote in the caption.

He continued: “Sometimes, I forget I’m not 20 and invincible anymore🤷🏻‍♂️ Of course Tay and Bray were laughing their butts off! But… I didn’t quit and landed the second flip! Anyone else’s kids always keep them humbled too???”

While his older kids certainly thought their dad’s fail was funny, his wife Heather, with whom he shares baby boy Tristan, also couldn’t help but have a chuckle at his expense in the comments section.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 I watched this multiple times and laughed. Sorry baby I love you,” she wrote.



Tarek poses with kids Tristan, Brayden and Taylor alongside wife Heather. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

On her husband’s recent birthday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a touching tribute on Instagram.

She included a slideshow of photos of the two throughout their relationship, including a cute shot of the couple posing beside their 6-month-old son.

“Happy birthday to you, my darling love❤️,” Heather began her caption. “If only people could know the man that I have known for over 4 1/2 years… not the BS out there. You are loyal above anything, you have a passion for life, the biggest heart, giving, you wake up every single day to work your ass off to protect our family & work hard for us.”

She continued: “You put others before yourself and genuinely want to change and motivate people’s lives. I love seeing you as a dad & raising kids with you is such a beautiful thing. Thank you for making me a step mama & now mamma to our beautiful son. They adore you. We all do.”



Heather El Moussa surprises husband Tarek with a sunset boat ride for his birthday. theheatherraeelmoussa/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in October 2021 after meeting in 2019, and later welcomed son Tristan in January 2023. Tarek shares Taylor and Brayden with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

In addition to penning a sweet note about her husband on his birthday, Heather also revealed she surprised Tarek with a golf day and sunset boat ride.

“My love turned 42 on Monday and all he wanted was to spend the day with the kids… but of course I had to throw a little surprise in there 🤍,” she wrote on Instagram. “Surprised him with a boys golf day with his friends and a sunset boat ride for a private dinner with just the two of us.”