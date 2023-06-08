Watch Mark Consuelos Don a Singlet and Attempt to Wrestle NCAA Champ Mason Parris

Mark Consuelos stripped down to a singlet and took on the NCAA national wrestling champion on Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

The matchup made for an epic showdown between the co-host, 52, and Mason Parris, 23, who won the heavyweight national championship in March.

Parris also happens to be the teammate of Consuelos’ and wife Kelly Ripa’s son, Joaquin, at the University of Michigan.

"Mason, just remember, he is your father's age, so just take it easy on him," Ripa, 52, told the 6-foot-2, 200-plus-pound athlete, who loomed over the hosts while standing on the wrestling mat.

As Consuelos changed into a bright yellow and blue Michigan wrestling uniform, Ripa, at least, showed some pre-match jitters.

“Let me just say, Mark, it’s been fun being married to you,” she joked, before adding: “Godspeed.”

Parris then executed a series of expert moves, including a double leg takedown, in which he effortlessly lifted his teammate’s father over his shoulder and then eventually set him down on the mat.

The champion wrestler also showed off his freestyle moves in which he pinned Consuelos down before rolling him along the mat, and then his signature move where he put the former All My Children star onto his back before flipping him hard to the mat.

"Mason, on a scale of 1 to 10, how much fight is Mark putting up?" Ripa asked Parris, who replied: "He's trying his best.”

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The proud parents have been trying their hardest to support their 20-year-old son’s career on the mat.

Last October, they traveled to Ann Arbor to visit the campus following the team’s Big Ten win.



"Big day at the Big House! Go BLUE 💙💛#team100 #bigtenchamps #wrestling," Ripa wrote, referring to the University of Michigan football stadium's nickname.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joaquin, along with the whole wrestling team, was honored at the football game for winning the 2022 Big Ten championship earlier that year in March.



The presentation included a highlight reel, followed by an appearance by the whole wrestling team, who showed off their brand-new championship rings on the football field.

