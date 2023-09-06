Watch Lil Wayne Audition to Be Peyton and Eli Manning's Co-Host on 'ManningCast': 'I'm So Ready'

Lil Wayne auditioned alongside other celebrities like DJ Khaled, Tom Brady and more

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE.
Published on September 6, 2023

Lil Wayne decided to shoot his shot and audition for the third host position on Peyton Manning and Eli Manning's new season of their popular series ManningCast.

"Hi, I’m Lil Wayne, Weezy Baby, President Carter, Tunechi," Lil Wayne, 40, said in a video of his audition on Tuesday. "Who was the old guy out there singing killing it? I gotta get him on a track."

In an extended version shared to his Instagram Stories, the rapper dropped some bars in hopes of securing the gig.

“Weezy F baby. Please say the baby. Weezy F. Please say the F. Weezy. Please say the Weezy. Please say something,” he said. “I’m so ready. You’re gonna love it. I’m gonna kill it."

Lil Wayne Auditions to Become Peyton and Eli Manning's Sports Show Co-Host

Marcus Ingram/Getty; Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"I'm a Louisiana boy and I'm with the Manning boys. And this is the ManningCast, they have a family past," he rapped.

The "How to Love" singer was one of many celebrities the NFL brothers interviewed for the gig including DJ Khaled, Tom Brady, Mike Tyson and Reese Witherspoon.

On ManningCast, Peyton, 47, and Eli, 42, provide commentary on Monday Night Football. The first episode aired in September 2021.

Lil Wayne was a guest on the show last year, when the Green Bay Packers played the Los Angeles Rams.

At the time, he was shown a video of Eli rapping in a yellow designer outfit and chain necklace — and he struggled to let out a reaction.

“When I saw the picture, I was like, ‘Wait, is this how Eli really dress in his off time for real?’" he said at the time, per hiphopdx. "I didn’t know what was going on. I saw the Cuban around your neck. I’m glad I actually saw a video of what that was all about. But you killed it. You killed it. Yeah, you killed that.”

During the episode, Eli also admitted to being a huge Lil Wayne fan: "I was listening to ‘A Milli,’ I was listening to ‘Fireman,’ I was listening to 'Stuntin' Like My Daddy’ — that’s my personal favorite.”

Lil Wayne attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last week, Lil Wayne released "Good Morning," which will be featured as the intro music for Skip Bayless’ new Fox Sports 1 series Undisputed

Sports journalist and commentator Skip Bayless, 71, shared the hip-hop track on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“My brother, Lil Wayne wrote a brand new intro for the all-new Undisputed. It just might be his best yet," the Undisputed host wrote.

The song is a remix of the "No Mercy" theme, originally written by jingle writer Jared Gutstadt, from Balyess' previously FS1 series. It's brief but the bars go hard — and Weezy brings out more than a few sports references. He raps, “If you ain't got no haters, you ain't poppin, I ain't tryin to hate / Let's have a Jordan and Lebron debate, I got time of day / Drippin' on the chain, my diamonds say what they gotta say / If you think it's a game, I commentate, I ain't got to play.”

