Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner enjoyed some silly (and boozy!) mother-daughter bonding time in the kitchen.

In a YouTube video shared on Monday, the 818 Tequila founder, 27, explained that she and her “cocktail queen” mother, 67, were going to make “classic cocktails with an 818 twist” for National Tequila Day. At the start of the clip, the model said that she and Kris would try the original drink — a Tom Collins, a cosmopolitan and an old fashioned — and make the tequila versions to compare the two.

“I would never miss a National Tequila Day,” Kris joked. “Especially one with you.”

Kendall then asked Kris what she knew about each of the drinks. “A Tom Collins is something that we drank when I was young. So I think it was vodka and something else. That’s all I remember,” Kris said, prompting Kendall to laugh.

The other cocktails proved to be no more familiar to Kris. “The cosmo is vodka. It’s in a martini glass and it has some red stuff in it,” she laughed before questioning the third cocktail. “An old fashioned is whiskey? And something.”

After Kendall fact-checked her mom's cocktail knowledge, the pair began sipping the classic versions of each beverage before trying their upgraded creations.

Kris opted to not follow the recipes and go for a boozier concoction. “I guess you could put as much as you want,” she said, pouring in the suggested amount of tequila to her cosmopolitan before adding some extra glugs to her glass. Kendall gasped and reached for the bottle but Kris replied, “It’s fine!”

The pair continued their lighthearted rapport throughout the video, laughing and poking fun at one another in between explanations of each recipe.

“What is your go-to garnish?” Kendall asked, to which Kris quickly replied, “Lime.”

“Also cucumber,” the model added. “Because I love cucumber right now.”

“Oh, don’t get me started with you and a good cucumber, Kenny,” Kris joked, referring back to a viral moment from The Kardashians on Hulu.

Kendall Jenner's Viral Cucumber-Cutting Moment from The Kardashians. The Kardashians/Hulu

In the episode clip, which went viral last spring, Kendall visited her mom at her new house and started making herself a snack after denying Kris' offer to have their chef make one for her. Kendall then proceeded to cut the cucumber though she did not seem particularly comfortable doing so. At one point she had her arms crossed over one another while she held the knife in one hand and the end of the cucumber with the other.

By the end of the cocktail-making video, the pair revealed their favorite drinks they sipped on and the answer was unanimous: the old fashioned with tequila añejo instead of bourbon.

“I think we’re both so excited to find kind of a new drink that we’re rediscovering,” Kris said.