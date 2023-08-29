Watch Ian Munsick Perform 'Long Live Cowgirls' for CMT's Campfire Sessions (Exclusive)

It's Ian Munsick's turn for some rocking campfire sessions!

On Tuesday, Munsick appeared on an episode of CMT Campfire Sessions to perform a stripped-back version of "Long Live Cowgirls," "White Buffalo," "Man Against the Mountain" and "Ranch Hard."

In an episode sneak peek shared with PEOPLE, Munsick, 29, appears in front of a campfire and says he's "so happy to be here."

"This is the Neon Ranch as I like to call it. We got some neon, we got some jukebox, we got some ranch vibes and of course the campfire," he adds of the location. "I brought along my buddy Timmy here to play some fiddle. Let's play some tunes."

Ian Munsick on CMTs Campfire Sessions. CMT

The first song he plays is "Long Live Cowgirls," which he says "has changed my life in a lot of ways... all for the better."

Munsick's full episode airs at 5 p.m. ET.

CMT Campfire Sessions recently kicked off its fourth season with "Tennessee Orange" singer Megan Maroney. A new episode premieres monthly via CMT's YouTube and Facebook channels.

In April, Munsick opened up to PEOPLE ahead of the release of his latest studio album White Buffalo.

"In Native American culture, the white buffalo is an omen for good things, a rebirth, and that's exactly what this album is," Munsick told PEOPLE. "There's a lot of positivity in my music. So, I thought that it was the perfect name for the album. I always try to take my audience to Wyoming, tipping my hat to the Native American culture that had a huge influence on where I grew up."

Within the 18 tracks of White Buffalo, Munsick even hopes to dispel some common misconceptions about the West — namely, that it's still wild. "Native Americans and cowboys are not still enemies," he says. "This isn't the 1800s anymore. These people live hand in hand with each other. They live in the same areas. They influence each other."

He also opened up about the meaning behind his hit "Long Live Cowgirls."

"My mom, she was the first cowgirl that I ever knew. She raised my two older brothers and arguably my dad on the ranch. She took care of everything: inside the house, outside the house. She became the gardener, a horseman, a cowgirl," the country singer said.

Adding, "She drives the tractor, she does everything around the ranch. And I think the biggest difference between cowboys and cowgirls is that cowgirls can do everything that cowboys can, but they do it with grace. Country music needed a tribute to the cowgirls because they're the most badass people on earth."

Munsick is currently headlining his 2023 summer tour.