WATCH: Glenn Close Surprises Her Longtime Friend and Mental Health Advocate with a Modular Home (Exclusive)

By Natalia Senanayake
Updated on May 26, 2023 02:16 PM

Glenn Close is giving back to her longtime friend with the surprise of a lifetime.

In an exclusive sneak peek of her upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU, the award-winning actress, 76, joins forces with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her close friend, Robin, with a luxury modular home. Robin was the first volunteer at her mental health organization, Bring Change to Mind, so Close wants to thank her with a well-deserved serene retreat.   

In the episode, airing Monday, May 29 on HGTV, Close draws inspiration from an unlikely source to get the job done: her famous 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil.

“I feel like there’s a Cruella de Vil that comes out because obviously there’s a designer side to her,” Drew says of Close after she reveals her design plan to the brothers.

“Yes,” she agrees, before joking, “Any skunks around I can make into a purse?” She then lets out a diabolical laugh and the brothers join in.

“This could be my favorite moment of all time,” Jonathan gleefully adds. 

Glenn Close Celeb IOU

 HGTV

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier in May, the brothers recalled what it was like working with Close on the home. 

“Nothing beats Glenn Close coming in with an excavator and just wildly smashing this shed apart while cackling and laughing like some character in a—” Jonathan starts before Drew finishes with, “a Disney movie.” 

“It was so funny,” Jonathan tells PEOPLE. 

Along with Close, the brothers are joined this season by a stacked roster of A-list guests, including Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Heidi Klum, Jay Leno, and Emma Roberts. Fans got to watch Heidi Klum and Kristin Chenoweth’s renovations already in the first two episodes this season. 

Glenn Close Celeb IOU

 HGTV

While the brothers certainly have their fair share of fun with each celebrity guest, their favorite part about working with stars goes much deeper than the laughs, they tell PEOPLE

"You get to see what these celebrities are like when they're not in a film, on a TV show, on a red carpet," Jonathan says. "It's those moments of humanity you get to see that are so much more interesting than all the glitz and glamor — knowing that somebody really cares about this person that they're giving back to."

Glenn Close Celeb IOU

 HGTV

Drew echoes a similar sentiment as his brother, adding that these celebrities are not just saying, "Here's some money, go make this happen" when it comes to the home makeovers on the show."They're getting in there, hands-on, to transform these houses," he continues. "That means so much more to the recipients when you have these celebrities that have never done this before getting hands-on."

Watch Glenn Close's episode of Celebrity IOU on Monday, May 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

