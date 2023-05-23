Diddy and DJ Khaled are laying it out on the course!

On Tuesday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering a campaign video where Sean "Diddy" Combs and Khaled go golfing to celebrate the launch of Diddy Direct.

In the hilarious video, Combs, 53, and Khaled, 47, show off their golfing skills as the producer says that "golfing is all about confidence."

Ultimately, Khaled shows Combs how it's done and it gives him a few tips — though their strong friendship is undeniable as they hype each other up with funny sound effects.

Diddy Direct is Combs' new platform created to help retailers and consumers access any of his spirits under the Combs Spirits portfolio. This includes all CÎROC Vodkas, CÎROC Spritz, CÎROC VS & DeLeón Tequila. He also recently launched a limited edition Cîroc Honey Melon.



"This platform is a game-changer for the spirits industry, and we're proud to offer consumers and retailers direct access to our portfolio of premium spirits,” Combs said in a press release.

He added, “With Diddy Direct, we're setting a new standard for direct to retailer & direct-to-consumer experiences and bringing the best of Combs Spirits directly to anyone, anywhere in the country.”

Beverage managers and purveyors of nightclubs, restaurants and liquor store purveyors across the country can use Diddy Direct to connect them with local distributors, which allows for seamless online purchasing.

For more information on Diddy Direct go to www.diddydirect.com,

Earlier this month, Khaled spoke to PEOPLE about his rigorous routine — which includes golfing every morning. He approaches the sport in two different ways.

For Khaled, there's "Let's Go Golfing" — essentially playing golf for nine holes, "eat a cheeseburger, take a break and do another nine holes" — and then there's "Let's Golf," which can get competitive.

"Unfortunately, sometimes you bump into some of your beautiful friends that you want to play with and they want to Let's Golf," the "I'm the One" performer said. "And that's when we have to become war ready."

To prepare for war, Khaled has a special golf playlist separate from those less intense trips to the course where he golfs to Bob Marley's greatest hits. When it's time for "Let's Golf," Khaled said, it's a bit all over the place. One minute he'll be listening to himself, then Future, then JAY-Z's The Blueprint.

And it's those moments that have helped Khaled lose 15 lbs. on the course in recent months. "Some people go to yoga, some people go to the gym. And I love everybody's choices," he said. "Because I've been to yoga, I've been to the gym, but I play golf and it's been working for me. I love the game and I love what it's doing for me to move my body. I'm more flexible. That wasn't even me going into golf thinking I'm trying to get rid of weight. It naturally happened."

