Watch Diddy and DJ Khaled Go Golfing as They Talk Diddy Direct: 'We the Best' (Exclusive)

On Tuesday, Diddy announced the launch of Diddy Direct, a platform created to help consumers access products under Combs Spirits

By
Published on May 23, 2023 04:00 PM

Diddy and DJ Khaled are laying it out on the course!

On Tuesday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering a campaign video where Sean "Diddy" Combs and Khaled go golfing to celebrate the launch of Diddy Direct.

In the hilarious video, Combs, 53, and Khaled, 47, show off their golfing skills as the producer says that "golfing is all about confidence."

Ultimately, Khaled shows Combs how it's done and it gives him a few tips — though their strong friendship is undeniable as they hype each other up with funny sound effects.

Diddy Direct is Combs' new platform created to help retailers and consumers access any of his spirits under the Combs Spirits portfolio. This includes all CÎROC Vodkas, CÎROC Spritz, CÎROC VS & DeLeón Tequila. He also recently launched a limited edition Cîroc Honey Melon.

LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Combs and DJ Khaled arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and DJ Khaled.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"This platform is a game-changer for the spirits industry, and we're proud to offer consumers and retailers direct access to our portfolio of premium spirits,” Combs said in a press release.

He added, “With Diddy Direct, we're setting a new standard for direct to retailer & direct-to-consumer experiences and bringing the best of Combs Spirits directly to anyone, anywhere in the country.”

Beverage managers and purveyors of nightclubs, restaurants and liquor store purveyors across the country can use Diddy Direct to connect them with local distributors, which allows for seamless online purchasing.

For more information on Diddy Direct go to www.diddydirect.com,

Earlier this month, Khaled spoke to PEOPLE about his rigorous routine — which includes golfing every morning. He approaches the sport in two different ways.

For Khaled, there's "Let's Go Golfing" — essentially playing golf for nine holes, "eat a cheeseburger, take a break and do another nine holes" — and then there's "Let's Golf," which can get competitive.

Diddy; Combs Global
Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Combs Global

"Unfortunately, sometimes you bump into some of your beautiful friends that you want to play with and they want to Let's Golf," the "I'm the One" performer said. "And that's when we have to become war ready."

To prepare for war, Khaled has a special golf playlist separate from those less intense trips to the course where he golfs to Bob Marley's greatest hits. When it's time for "Let's Golf," Khaled said, it's a bit all over the place. One minute he'll be listening to himself, then Future, then JAY-Z's The Blueprint.

And it's those moments that have helped Khaled lose 15 lbs. on the course in recent months. "Some people go to yoga, some people go to the gym. And I love everybody's choices," he said. "Because I've been to yoga, I've been to the gym, but I play golf and it's been working for me. I love the game and I love what it's doing for me to move my body. I'm more flexible. That wasn't even me going into golf thinking I'm trying to get rid of weight. It naturally happened."

Related Articles
Diddy Love's first word
Diddy Shares Video of Baby Love Saying Her First Word, 'Dada': 'Proud Dad'
Mathew Knowles and Destiny's Child
Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Would 'Love to See' Destiny's Child Reunite
G Flip and Chrishell Stause
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Tattooed Their Wedding Vows: 'It Was Just So Us,' Reveals Singer (Exclusive)
Stevie Nicks
The True Story Behind Stevie Nicks' Heartbreaking Fleetwood Mac Song 'Landslide'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Maluma Announces 'Ambitious' U.S. Arena Shows and Promises Fans an 'Exhilarating Experience'
IAM TONGI
'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Jokes His Family Keeps Him Humble: 'They Don't Only Cheer for Me'
Behind the scenes of Maroon 5's new music video
Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's 'Middle Ground' Music Video Is 'Heartfelt and Honest' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsjOlXaOdez/ Verified My boyfriend. 3h
Jessica Biel Calls Husband of 10 Years Justin Timberlake Her 'Boyfriend' in Ongoing Joke — See Why!
The Voice - Season 23
Niall Horan Announces The Show Live on Tour 2024 — His First Headline Run in 6 Years: See the Dates
IAM TONGI, JAMES BLUNT
'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi and James Blunt's Duet of 'Monsters' Brings Katy Perry, Jelly Roll to Tears
Josh Freese
All About New Foo Fighters Drummer Josh Freese
Rick Allen
Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Say He's Grateful He's 'Still Here' After Florida Attack
Jimmy Buffett at Day 10 of the US Open held at the USTA Tennis Center on September 5, 2018 in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett Says He's Heading 'Home' and Going on a Fishing Trip After Hospitalization
Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding Play With Photo Filters as Singer Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo from American Idol Finale
Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding Play with Filters While Behind the Scenes at 'American Idol' Finale
Riley Keough poses during the Dior Cruise 2023 photocall
Riley Keough Makes First Public Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley Trust Settlement
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Fan Became a Security Guard for Her Eras Tour After He Was Unable to Secure Tickets