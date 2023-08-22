WATCH: Christina Hall Is Surprised When Husband Josh Reveals He's Been Planning 'Incredible' New Design for Their Kitchen (Exclusive)

Christina Hall is coming face-to-face with a kitchen surprise!

In an exclusive preview of Christina on the Coast, viewers get to peek at the beginning of the HGTV star’s kitchen revamp after her husband, Josh Hall, 42, surprises her with a mock-up plan.

Christina, 40, stumbles on Josh in the hall, and asks him, “Why do you look guilty?”

Josh then reveals that he came up with a new concept for their kitchen.

“I’m guilty of doing something good, I think,” he says, leading her around the corner.

Christina Hall Is Surprised By Husband Joshua's Kitchen Plan. HGTV

There is initial confusion before Christina gasps at first sight of the newly labeled kitchen.

“I knew kind of what you liked and what you’ve been saying you wanted to do,” Josh explains. “But I kind of wanted to really lay it out.”

Wearing a black tank top that matches her husband’s T-shirt, Christina is immediately appreciative of Josh’s gesture.

“It helps me as well to realize exactly where everything is going,” the former Flip or Flop star says. “I love a good floating shelf and I see six of them.”

Next, Josh shows his wife the rest of his plan for the kitchen, including where the raised hood and range would go.

“I’m a designer now,” Josh jokes to the camera.

"It's going to look incredible," Christina says.

At the end of the preview, Christina concludes, “We’re not going to move again so we might as well have a kitchen that looks beautiful and actually makes sense.”

“I’m excited, I think it’s going to be awesome,” she adds, to which a relieved Josh lets out, “Yes!”

Christina currently lives in a new Newport Beach mansion with her husband, whom she wed in 2022.

Christina’s kids include 3-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with her second husband Ant Anstead, along with her two older children — son Brayden, 8, and daughter Taylor, 12 — whom she shares with first husband Tarek El Moussa.

When they’re not in California, the family stays in a modern farmhouse in Franklin, Tennessee, where they manage their design business, as seen on the spinoff show, Christina in the Country.



Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.



