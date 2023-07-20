WATCH: Christina Hall Has a Tough New Design Client — Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Taylor (Exclusive)

PEOPLE got a sneak peek at the mother-daughter duo’s design process for a bedroom makeover at her O.C. mansion on a new episode of ‘Christina on the Coast’

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on July 20, 2023 06:11PM EDT

Christina Hall’s daughter Taylor is following in her mom’s design footsteps!

In an all-new episode of Christina on the Coast premiering Thursday on HGTV, Christina, 40,  talks to her 12-year-old daughter about giving her room a more mature makeover now that her style is changing. PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the design process between the mother-daughter duo — and just like her mom, Taylor immediately had a vision for the renovation.

“I don’t think I want to do a wallpaper,” Taylor says in the clip, above, when Christina asks if she wants something glittery. “I tried the wallpaper experience and I had it when I was younger. I don’t really like it. I want to go for something less ‘out there.’” 

They eventually land on a more “simplistic modern” style. “Taylor’s a preteen now and her taste is changing and she wants to redesign her room,” Christina explains in the clip. “I think it’s going to be super fun and I’ve agreed to help her redesign it.”

Christina Hall Brings Daughter Taylorâs Design Vision to Life
Christina Hall (right) and daughter Taylor (left) discuss her room makeover on an all-ned episode of 'Christina on the Coast.'.

HGTV

Christina calls Newport Beach, Calif. home with her husband Josh and her three kids. She shares Taylor and son Brayden, 7, with her first husband and Flip or Flop cohost Tarek El Moussa, and 3-year-old son Hudson with her second, Ant Anstead

Christina Hall Brings Daughter Taylorâs Design Vision to Life
Taylor's bedroom before the remodel.

HGTV

While Taylor doesn’t want wallpaper in her new space, she does want a spruced up desk area. Bulletin boards, floating shelves and plants are all part of her vision for the space, she tells her mom. The two agree that a swinging chair hanging from the ceiling would be a great addition as well.

As for the dolls collecting dust in a pile against her wall, Taylor says it’s time for them to go, to which her mom responds, “It’s the end of an era.”

“Taylor hasn’t played with dolls in years so it definitely makes sense,” Christina says. “It’s time that we donate them to someone who will actually appreciate them”

Christina Hall Brings Daughter Taylorâs Design Vision to Life
Christina Hall showed off Taylor's new chevron walls in an Instagram Reel in December 2022.

HGTV

In December 2022, Christina shared a glimpse of Taylor’s completed room in an Instagram Reel. No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” played in the background as the HGTV star panned over the elevated space featuring a neutral color palette with a touch of pink. 

Christina Hall Brings Daughter Taylorâs Design Vision to Life
Taylor's updated desk space after the renovation.

HGTV

Just as they planned, the room features wooden floating shelves and two bulletin boards above Taylor’s desk. 

“Taylor’s room coming together. 💕,” Christina captioned the post. “She wanted white chevron walls with a swinging chair and a white fluffy rug. 🤍”

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

