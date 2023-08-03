Christina Hall caught a familiar face snooping through her closet!

In an exclusive preview of Thursday's episode of Christina on the Coast, viewers get an inside look at the HGTV star’s fabulous closet in her Newport Beach, Calif. home — and an unexpected visitor snooping in the space.

Christina catches her 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, trying on her mom’s designer clothing and pretending to walk a runway in heels and her favorite jacket. Taylor tries to hide behind her mom’s white robe when she walks in, but Christina already knows what she's up to.

“Not those shoes! Absolutely no,” the designer exclaims when she sees Taylor wearing her Louis Vuitton slides.



While Christina is surprised by the scene in front of her, she admits, her tween's interest in fashion — and the finer thing — has been developing for some time.

“Ever since our trip to Tennessee, Taylor has been asking me to take her shopping,” Christina explains in the above clip. “She’s at that age, so I totally understand, but apparently I’ve put it off for too long because now she’s shopping in my closet.”



Reflecting on the funny scene, she admits to Taylor: “Part of me is like, it’s a compliment, because I never would’ve taken clothes from my mom at your age. But at the same time, I promise we will find you replicas of what you’re wearing that are off-brand.”



While Taylor may have happily walked out with a few pieces from her mom’s closet, she’s also known to give Christina fashion tips here and there.

In a funny Instagram post shared in May, Christina is seen taking a mirror selfie with all three of her children. (She shares Taylor and son Brayden, 7, with her first husband and former Flip or Flop co-star ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, with her ex Ant Anstead.)

"Mom life = Playing their driver to all activities all weekend," Hall wrote in the caption. "Tay [said] 'mom please don't wear leggings, put some jeans on' okkk Tay. Love this cute crew ❤️.”



The home design expert currently lives in a new Newport Beach mansion with her husband Josh, whom she wed in 2022, and the kids. When they’re not soaking up the sun in California, the familiy is jetting off to Tennessee to manage their design business there, as seen on the spin-off show, Christina in the Country.

A modern farmhouse in Franklin, Tenn. serves as the family’s home base when they’re looking to relax and unwind in the countryside.

Both Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country were recently renewed by HGTV.

Christina on the Coast airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.