Bryan Cranston Does Incredible Impression of 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix on 'WWHL' — Watch!

Bryan Cranston hasn’t been paying close attention to the Vanderpump Rules drama — but he still managed to pull off an incredible impression of Ariana Madix, nonetheless. 

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Breaking Bad alum put his acting skills to the test with a rendition of Madix’s VPR season 10 finale monologue. Just before diving into the scene, which was a direct copy of Madix’s last words to ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, Cranston commented, “Is it alright if I don’t know what I’m doing?”

As the lights dimmed, Cranston, 67, began emotionally delivering Madix’s speech. “I’ve been with you for nine years, when you were literally f—ing, like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans. And didn’t have a dime to your name. Oh, no,” he said.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen
Nicole Weingart/Bravo

“Now you’ve got a little bit of money. Little bar, little band. And this girl is going to act enamored with you? Cause that’s what you want. You want someone to just gas you up.  You’re worth nothing,” the actor continued, emphasizing his words with the wag of a finger as cheers from the audience roared. 

Cranston ended the monologue with Madix’s final declaration, “I regret ever loving you,” then turned away emotionally to cover his face. Host Andy Cohen was holding back laughter throughout the scene, as the audience enthusiastically supported Cranston’s rendition of the scene. 

And to think, Cranston admitted he’s “never seen the show” ahead of the acting challenge. 

Cranston isn’t the only actor up to the VPR challenge in what Cohen calls the “Pump Rules Clubhouse Playhouse” — a segment on WWHL in which his guests reenact scenes from the hit Bravo reality show. Another recent highlight saw former Mad Men costars Jon Hamm and John Slattery step into the shoes of Sandoval and James Kennedy

This time around, the actors came with prior knowledge — Hamm even being a self-proclaimed “Vanderpumper.” Their exchange featured some now-iconic lines from the reunion, including Kennedy’s insult that Sandoval is “a worm with a mustache.”

Kennedy, 31, later praised Hamm’s portrayal of him on WWHL. “Jon Hamm. YOU LEGEND.😂🙌,” the DJ captioned a clip from the moment via Instagram, which Madix also “liked.”

