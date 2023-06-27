Watch the ‘Barbie’ Cast Dress Their Barbie Dolls for a Punk-Themed Met Gala and as ‘Baked Potato Couture’ Superheroes

Margot Robbie dressed her Barbie as the first female president

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias
Published on June 27, 2023 08:34PM EDT
The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview
Photo:

TIME/ YouTube

It’s a Barbie world, and they’re just living in it.

On Tuesday, Barbie movie cast members Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef and Alexandra Shipp dressed up dolls in different themes for Time Magazine. Shipp, 31, revealed that she used to "cut up my Barbie's clothing" to create a look of her own.

"I would love a quick 45 minutes with, like, a needle and thread, and then I can really show you what this dress would look like on a woman with some hips."

“No offense to the Met Gala, but to me this is what the Met Gala looks like,” McKinnon, 39, laughed about her punk-themed doll dressed in an astronaut’s helmet and a pink jacket worn backward The former Saturday Night Live star added a purse over her doll’s feet as shoes. 

The leading ladies put their story-telling skills to the test as they each told a tale behind each of their Barbie dolls’ outfits.

Nef, 30, took the challenge seriously, dressing her doll in an all-black look — even the hair. As she held the doll up, the group all told her, “You win.”

“I feel like she’s got a contract for a Parisian House that’s very chic,” Nef said of her Barbie.

The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview

TIME/ YouTube

The topic shifted to Ken dolls, where Robbie, 32, confessed she has “no recollection of playing with a Ken.” Rae, on the other hand, remembers Ken very well.

“I love Ken, honestly, that was my sex education, so Ken was, you know, very handsy,” she joked.

When the group dressed their Barbies as Time Person of the Year, Rae, 38, showcased an all-gold outfit on her doll, with a top bun and puffy floor-length tulle skirt. 

“She facilitated the end to the writer’s strike,” Rae declared.

The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview

TIME/ YouTube

Robbie wowed with her Barbie as well, who she announced was the first female president of the U.S. The doll wore a pale pink floral ball gown with a big bow on the front.

“Four day work week, universal free healthcare,” Robbie claimed were Barbie president’s policies.

Before moving on to the next theme, Robbie also talked about her feet — a topic everyone, including Chrissy Teigen, is seemingly curious about. 

"I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot,” Teigen, 37, wrote on Twitter.

Robbie gave answers to the pressing issue. "They’re my feet," she explained. "We probably did, I don’t know, maybe eight takes. No, I wasn’t wearing a harness, but I did hold onto, like, a bar when I got there so I was more steady."

For their superhero Barbies, Nef came back with an eye-catcher — a doll dressed in all silver, which she described as “hot, literally” and labeled “baked potato couture.”

“She’s burning evil,” Nef added.

Robbie shocked the group as she held up a naked Ken doll, saying, “His superpower is to be invisible which is why he’s not wearing anything.”

Shipp closed out the challenge with a Barbie named, “Annie Mal.”

“She can turn into any type of animal,” Shipp said while holding up the doll wearing a leopard-print coat over a hot pink feathery dress and a white fur hat.

“She’s giving cheetah, she’s giving leopard, she’s giving polar bear realness.”

Before the video ended, McKinnon poked fun at the five of them, teasing, “Look at the creativity that’s been put on display here and that has been brought out of all of us grown people just from the presence of the dolls and the clothes.”

The cast of Barbie dresses dolls in TIME interview

TIME/ YouTube

“I needed this,” Rae announced.

“Me too,” McKinnon replied before Shipp jokingly gathered the Barbie dolls to take home with her.

Barbie is in theaters on July 21.

