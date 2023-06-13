Watch '1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Walk On Her Own, Surprise Her Surgeon After Ditching Her Oxygen Tube

Tammy Slaton had a sweet surprise for her bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith on his birthday.

In a new Instagram video, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, surprised her weight loss surgeon by coming to his office and showing off the fact that she finally ditched her oxygen tube and was walking on her own.

“Something’s missing!” Slaton says proudly, pointing to her face as she walks and gives Smith a hug.

“No oxygen! That’s awesome!” Smith said before the reality star shared that she’s been without it for two weeks.

Smith called the moment the “best birthday surprise.”

Slaton later posed for a photo with Smith alongside her brother Chris.

Last week, Slaton said she was feeling "great" as she continued to make dramatic progress following her weight-loss surgery.

She told PEOPLE exclusively about the milestones she has achieved since having bariatric surgery in 2022 — coming a long way since her near-death experience prior to the surgery, when she was put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma after family members said she stopped breathing.

“I wised up and got my surgery," Slaton told PEOPLE. "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine," she noted. "I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

Slaton added: "I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

Slaton has made huge strides in her health journey since starring on the hit TLC reality show. In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers got an inside look at her transformation while at a weight loss rehab facility in Ohio.

In one episode, Slaton achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Slaton added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

