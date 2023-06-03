Washington State Man Dead While Climbing Near Summit of Mount Rainier

Brian Harper collapsed around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, per the National Park Service

By
Published on June 3, 2023 05:33 PM
Mount Rainier
Mount Rainier in Washington. Photo:

Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

A Washington state man died on Wednesday near the summit of Mount Rainier, according to the National Park Service.

Brian Harper, a 41-year-old man from Bremerton, Washington, collapsed at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday during a guided tour from licensed guide service Alpine Ascents International, per a release from the service.

CPR on Harper was unsuccessful and guides could not detect a pulse.

The climber's body was finally brought down from the summit on Thursday around 10:30 a.m. after guides from AAI and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. worked with the National Park Service to bring him back down. At that time, weather conditions were “finally favorable" to do so.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will be determining Harper's cause of death.

Mount Rainier

Getty 

Mount Rainier, an active volcano, is 14,410 feet above sea level, and is described by the National Park Service as "an icon in the Washington landscape." The national park itself was established in 1899.

Last August, a Canadian man's body was recovered after witnesses say he took a "substantial fall" while on the Disappointment Cleaver route of the mountain's south side, per KING-TV.

At the time, the National Park Service identified the man as 52-year-old Chun Hui Zhang of Surrey, British Columbia, and revealed he was on a recreational summit climb with a group of friends. Rangers located his body using a helicopter.

As of last August, more than 400 people died in Mount Rainier National Park since government records were first kept, per CBS News, 25 percent of which took place while climbing on the mountain.

