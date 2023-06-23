Man Accused of Killing Engaged Couple in Music Festival Mass Shooting Was Hallucinating on Mushrooms: Docs

The June 17 mass shooting that killed two and injured three others allegedly took place during “a bad hallucination experience” by the suspect, say authorities

By
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer
Emily Palmer is a Senior Crime Writer at PEOPLE, where she has been a reporter since 2023. Her work has frequently appeared in The New York Times and Cosmopolitan Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 02:41PM EDT
BRANDY ESCAMILLA AND JOSILYN RUIZ
Brandy Escamilla, Josilyn Ruiz. Photo:

Ruiz Family | Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP

The man accused of the mass-shooting that killed two and injured three others outside an  electronic dance music festival in Washington State last weekend believed “that the world was ending,” according to probable cause documents obtained by several outlets. 

Before heading to the festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre with his girlfriend Saturday, the suspect, James M. Kelly, 26, an active duty member of the U.S. Army based out of Joint Base Lewis McCord, allegedly took a dose of psychedelic mushrooms and had “a bad hallucination experience” according to reporting by King5 on the documents. 

“This is the end,” the channel reported he told his girlfriend several times, citing the documents.

The suspect allegedly thought “that he needed to return to his camp immediately,” with his girlfriend, according to The Seattle Times.

Earlier this week, the suspect appeared by video from jail for a hearing at Grant County Superior Court. He is charged with two counts of murder and several counts of assault.

The suspect allegedly began firing into the campground – several hundred yards from the concert – last Saturday shortly before 8:30 p.m., authorities have said. Struck and killed were Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz, an engaged couple from Seattle who were planning to attend the concert.

“The shooter continued to shoot randomly into the crowd,” Kyle Foreman, of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, said in a video press conference posted to Facebook within hours of the June 17 shooting.

The suspect then allegedly struck another man – Andrew J. Caudra, 31, of Eugene, Ore. – in the shoulder, prompting the suspect's girlfriend, Lily A. Luksich, 20, to call 911, saying her boyfriend had a gun, The Seattle Times reported.

The suspect allegedly continued shooting into the crowd, his girlfriend beside him. Lori Williams, 61, was working in crowd management and responded to the report of shots fired, law enforcement says. The suspect allegedly turned the gun on Williams, firing at her “multiple times” Captain Brian Chance of the Wenatchee Police Department said in a press statement. A bullet pierced her windshield, striking her in the right side of her face, shattering her glasses and causing bruising and lacerations. Williams was treated and released at the scene, Chance said.

By the time officers had tracked the suspect and his girlfriend to an agricultural field near the campground, the suspect had allegedly turned the gun on Luksich, hitting her twice in the lower body, law enforcement said.

At the field, Moses Lake Police Department Detective Edgar Salazar, 35, formerly of the Marine Corps., shot the suspect once, injuring him. Officers swarmed the area, separating the suspect from Luksich, who was taken to the hospital, treated for her wounds and released. After the suspect was treated for his injuries, he was discharged and booked into Grant County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea.

Related Articles
Alamy Live News. 2PXD3BH Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. This is an Alamy Live News image and may not be part of your current Alamy deal . If you are unsure, please contact our sales team to check.
Nurse Lucy Letby Had 'Favorite Ways of Killing' Children, Prosecutors Allege
Kristel Candelario
Ohio Toddler Dies After Mom Allegedly Leaves Child Home Alone for 10 Days to Go on Vacation
Elena Semander Credit: Courtesy Semander Family
Texas Courts Were Going to Let a Serial Killer Walk Free — But Not if a Victim’s Mother Could Help It (Exclusive)
The Oceangate submersible Titan
Will OceanGate Face Criminal Charges After 'Titan' Sub's 'Catastrophic' Implosion? Legal Expert Weighs In
BRANDY ESCAMILLA AND JOSILYN RUIZ
Family of Couple Killed at Wash. Music Festival Speak Out: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Die Like That' (Exclusive)
Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger's Cheek Swab Allegedly Matched DNA Found at University of Idaho Murder Scene: Prosecutors
Aaron Pursley, sole survivor of a murder-suicide in Marion County, Tennessee
Cousin of Sole Survivor of Tenn. Murder-Suicide That Claimed 6 Lives Says Life Will ‘Never Be The Same’
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Tenn. Teen Who Lost Legs After Being Hit by Car in St. Louis Is Suing the City, Suspect and Others
Woman accused of killing two newborns, keeping them in freezer for years
South Korean Mom Allegedly Confesses to Killing 2 Newborns and Storing Their Bodies in a Freezer
Laura Ilg
2-Year-Old Ohio Boy Finds Loaded Gun, Fatally Shoots Pregnant Mother
Lisa Nacrelli mugshot
Ohio Woman Allegedly Posed as CPS Worker, Tried to 'Lure' 4-Year-Old Boy from Home
Josilyn Ruiz; Brandy Escamilla
Fatal Victims of Wash. Music Festival Shooting ID'd as Engaged Couple Who'd Been High School Sweethearts
Doerman boys
3 Brothers Whose Dad Allegedly Killed Them Execution-Style Were 'Joy to Be Around,' Says Baseball Coach
Idaho Man Charged With Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After One Exposed Himself to 'Wife and Daughter'
Idaho Man Charged with Killing 4 Neighbors Says He 'Lost It' After Wife and Daughter Saw One Naked
British-US former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), after a digital investigation of devices, where his presence was required, in Bucharest, Romania on January 25, 2023
Inside the Charges Against Andrew Tate, Ex-Kickboxer and Influencer Accused of Rape in Romania
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Trial: British Nurse Accused of 'Playing God' at Hospital