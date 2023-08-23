This ‘Super Soft’ Bra That Provides ‘Amazing Support’ Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon

“It’s like a blend between a regular bra and a low impact sports bra”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Published on August 23, 2023 06:00AM EDT

If your favorite bra is wearing thin, now’s a good time to replace it with a wireless bra that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by for comfortable coverage. 

The Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra is currently up to 55 percent off at Amazon. The seamless bra is made from a soft and stretchy fabric that molds to the shape of your body. Plus, it’s lightly lined and has wide side panels for extra support. And for a just-right fit, it has thick adjustable straps. Also worth noting? It’s machine washable, making it easy to care for.

Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra in Toasted Almond, $20 (Save 52%)

Warner's Women's Easy Does ItÂ® Underarm-smoothing With Seamless bra

Amazon

The bra is available in sizes XS to 3XL. For help picking a size, there’s a size chart in the product image carousel, plus a three-step guide to finding the perfect size further down the page. 

It comes in 14 colors, many of which are neutral hues that won’t show through clothes. The price varies by color, but the good news is that several options are currently on sale. Normally, the bra is $42, but it’s been marked down to as little as $20 in black, white, and beige.   

More than 28,700 customers have given the bra a five-star rating, with nearly 5,000 shoppers also leaving a glowing review. They rave that it’s “extremely comfortable,” “super soft,” and “so stretchy.” One shopper wrote, “I don’t feel it at all,” adding that “there are no wires, but [it] still lifts. It doesn’t dig into your shoulders and smooths under the arms.” And another enthused that it offers “amazing support.”

A third customer shared, “It’s functional: perfect for under a T-shirt.” They went on to say, “There are no lines showing through, and it [has] a deep enough cut to wear [under] a V-neck shirt. It’s like a blend between a regular bra and a low impact sports bra.” 

There’s no end date listed for this deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra while it’s on major sale. 

Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra in Black, $20 (Save 52%)

Amazon Warner's Women's Easy Does ItÂ® Underarm-smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

Warner’s Easy Does It Wireless Bra in Rosewater, $20 (Save 52%)

Amazon Warner's Women's Easy Does ItÂ® Underarm-smoothing With Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra

Amazon

