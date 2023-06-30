Warner Bros. Studio Fire Caused by Blown Transformer: 'More Flashy and Bad Than It Was'

The Burbank Fire Department said there were dispatched to the studio lot at 1:38 p.m. and the blaze was out less than a half-hour later

Published on June 30, 2023 11:23PM EDT
Firefighting equipment is seen after a fire is extinguished at Warner Bros. Studios on June 30, 2023 in Burbank, California. The fire was reportedly due to electric equipment and was quickly contained by the Burbank Fire Department.
Firefighting equipment is seen after a fire is extinguished at Warner Bros. Photo:

Kevin Winter/Getty

Fire crews were called out to the Warner Bros. Studios lot on Friday afternoon after a transformer blew.

The Burbank Fire Department said they were dispatched to the studio lot at 1:38 p.m. and the blaze was out just after 2 p.m. No one was injured, the fire department said.

"After arriving on scene, crews determined that an electrical transformer was on fire," the fire department said.

The fire broke out in an area adjacent to the studio's fire department, Warner Bros. Studios spokesperson Jessica Zacholl told PEOPLE.

Firefighting equipment is seen after a fire is extinguished at Warner Bros. Studios on June 30, 2023 in Burbank, California. The fire was reportedly due to electric equipment and was quickly contained by the Burbank Fire Department.
Firefighting equipment is seen after a fire is extinguished at Warner Bros. Studios.

Kevin Winter/Getty

"Our guys obviously jumped in and did what they could," Zacholl said of the Warner Bros. Fire Department. "They contained it and it was put out a lot more quickly by our awesome neighbors the Burbank fire."

"All of the things fell into place for there to be fewer people on the lot," Zacholl added, including the long Fourth of July weekend.

Employees were told to go home after the fire caused a power outage, Zacholl said.

"It was a pretty minimal situation," Zacholl said. "It looked a lot more flashy and bad than it was."

Zacholl added that tours will resume at the famed movie studio on Saturday.

