See Inside Walt Disney’s Storybook Mansion Where He Lived with His Family — Now Available to Rent

Published on June 13, 2023
Walt Disney home for rent
Photo:

Screen Archives/Getty, Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

Disney lovers can now experience life in Walt Dinsey’s famed Storybook Mansion – for $40,000 per month.

The Los Feliz home, where Disney and his wife Lillian raised their two children, is currently available to lease. Chase Campen at Compass holds the listing. 

Disney and his family lived at the home from 1932 until 1950. The house looks straight out of one of his animated classics and the architecture and fine details of the house are said to have inspired some of his most beloved characters, including Snow White, Mary Poppins and Winnie the Pooh. 

Walt Disney's home for rent

Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

The sprawling four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,400-square-foot residence was designed by artist and architect Frank Crowhurst.

It boasts an impressive two-story living room, a home theater (perfect for viewing a Disney favorite!), and plenty of the Old Hollywood glamor that it had almost 100 years ago. 

Walt Disney's home for rent

Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

Disney is said to have watched dailies from his productions in the home theater. His time at the mansion coincided with the boom of Walt Disney Studios that marked it as a major player in film production. Classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Dumbo, and Bambi were made while Disney lived in the house. 

Walt Disney's home for rent

Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

The interior of the home still features vaulted beamed ceilings, wood paneled walls, a brick fireplace and the original leaded windows with a view of the Los Angeles skyline.

The grounds include manicured walkways, a pool, a trellis-covered dining area, and a 10-car garage. Ivy climbs the exterior of the house and the trellis, which ensures that the house lives up to its “storybook” nickname.

There's also a Snow White-themed playhouse that Walt famous built for his daughters.

Walt Disney's home for rent

Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

The current owner is Timur Bekmambetov, a Kazakhstan-born filmmaker who purchased the home in 2011. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 that Disney was “a visionary man” and that he “invented a whole world.” The outlet also reported that Bekmambetov filled the home with sketches of Disney characters and many Mickey Mouse figurines. 

Walt Disney's home for rent

Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

It's believed that Walt had the house custom-built after finding out that his wife was pregnant with their first child. Though the home was completed in 1932, they sadly lost the baby. They later welcomed two children: Diane Marie was born in 1933, and they adopted their daughter, Sharon Mae in 1936.

The Orange County Register, which reported on the property's history in 2021, shared that the French Norman-inspired house was built in just 2 months, and cost $50,000 at the time. It was designed by architect Frank Crowhurst, who also helped create the Walt Disney Co. headquarters.

Walt Disney's home for rent

Joel Danto of TheLuxLevel

The home has been used for filming in recent years and is occasionally open to the public for special events announced on its Facebook page.

