Walmart's Early Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off

Save big on tech, outdoor furniture, and vacuums

Published on May 22, 2023 05:00 AM

MDW: Walmart Roundup Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Memorial Day weekend isn’t quite here yet, but early Memorial Day sales have already begun. 

Walmart has launched more than 1,000 early Memorial Day deals with discounts up to 62 percent. There are impressive savings to be had across every category, including kitchen, electronics, and outdoor entertaining, from brands like Apple, Bissell, and Vizio. There are plenty of spring savings to be had, like chairs to refresh your backyard, cookware to upgrade your kitchen, and fans to cool off your living room. 

Since there is so much sort through, we rounded up the very best discounts so you can get the most out of Walmart’s early Memorial Day sale. Keep scrolling to see the full list of deals you won't want to miss.

Ruffle One Piece Swimsuits for Women V Neck Ruched Monokini Bathing Suits

Walmart

Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Clothing and Swim Sales

Swim, lounge, and enjoy the beach and pool this summer in this  V-neck one-piece swimsuit, which is on sale for only $18. The suit is fully lined and has adjustable straps plus  removable bra padding. The ruffles and open back create an elevated style, and the high-cut designs will elongate your legs and accentuate your waist along with the ruching in the midsection making for a flattering fit. 

Want a summer dress that you'll be reaching for all season long? This pretty V-neck maxi dress will keep you cool and stylish even on the hottest days. And it’s only $12! The comfortable dress allows you to customize the fit with its adjustable straps and wrap design. It also has a flowy bottom and is available in eight colors, including quite a few floral prints.

Dreo Tower Fan, Fan, 90Â° Oscillating 4 Modes,

Walmart

Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Home and Kitchen Sales


If you want a constant cool breeze in your home, opt for the Dreo Tower Fan while it's on sale. Thanks to its 90-degree oscillation, the fan provides adequate cooling coverage to keep you comfortable during those hot days ahead. You can choose from four speeds  and it comes with a remote control, so you don’t even have to get up to change settings. 

There’s also a chance to save big on a powerful gadget to deep clean your floors. Right now, you can score the slim Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum for a whopping 62 percent off. The cleaning tool can hit suction speeds up to 2,000 pascals picking up dust, pet hair, and dirt from hardwood surfaces and carpets. Thousands of customers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating. One satisfied reviewer wrote, “[I] can't believe how much stuff it vacuums up!” They added that the tool is a “beast” and “sucked up years of dust and cat hair” that their old vacuum didn’t retrieve. 

Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill

Walmart

Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Outdoor and Patio Sales

Take your culinary skills outdoors this summer with the Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill. It has 450 square inches of cooking space, so there’s plenty of room to grill hot dogs, hamburgers, and veggies. Cooking on the durable stainless-steel burners is even and consistent, thanks to its ability to retain heat. And with two convenient wheels, it's easy to move and store. 

Another great outdoor buy for summer is a fire pit — especially one that doubles as a table. It's perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere, making s'mores, or warming up on a crisp evening. It comes with lava rocks, and the propane tank is hidden with a decorative base. Reviewers verify the pit is “easy to assemble” and “gives off super warm heat.”

VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV V505-J09

Walmart

Walmart’s Memorial Day Electronic Sales


You can get a TV for $90 off with this on-sale model by Vizio. The smart TV features crystal-clear 1080p HD resolution and a backlight to deliver high-quality pictures. A range of apps are available with WatchFree+, as well as over 250 free channels. And with three HDMI ports, you can connect to multiple other devices. Nearly 10,000 customers have given this TV a five-star rating, with one customer writing, “The screen looks amazing, and the colors are perfect! My son loves the graphics too, he's a gamer, so graphic quality is a must.”

Another tech deal that should be on your radar is the Apple Watch Series 8. The wearable device features easy-to-read text with vibrant colors and a sleek and comfortable design that won't cause discomfort during its 18-hour battery life. It also can track your daily activities with Activity Rings, train with the Workout app, and monitor metrics such as 24/7 heart rate and sleeping habits with the Watch App.

Get a jump start on your summer shopping and savings and check out Walmart's early Memorial Day Sale.

