Apple AirPods, Robot Vacuums, and 1,000+ Other Products Are Marked Down at Walmart’s Epic Labor Day Sale

Save big on Samsung TVs, Crocs, and more must-have items

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Published on August 28, 2023 05:00AM EDT

LDW: Walmart Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

The cozy season is just around the corner, so it’s time to start stocking up on all of your favorite fall items — and what better time to do so than during Labor Day weekend. But you don’t have to wait, because Walmart already has over 1,000 jaw-dropping deals

Whether you’re looking to stock up on wardrobe essentials, like flattering jeans or stylish wedding guest dresses, you can find so many fashion staples on sale before the cooler seasons ahead. Must-have home finds, such as robot vacuum cleaners, storage bins, and more, are also included in the sale. And you can score impressive deals on tech items, including smart TVs, bluetooth speakers, and Apple watches, too.

Whether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials, fall fashion finds, new gadgets, or must-have home and kitchen supplies, we’ve scoured Walmart’s epic Labor Day sale for only the best deals — read on to shop them.

Walmart iRobotÂ® RoombaÂ® i1+

Walmart

Best Overall Labor Day Deals at Walmart

You can save hundreds of dollars on home, fashion, tech, and beauty items during Walmart’s Labor Day sale. If you want to upgrade your home entertainment, add this Samsung 65-Inch Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV to your cart while it’s $200 off. Or treat yourself or a loved one to an Series 8 Apple Watch, which tracks health metrics, allows you to take calls and text, and has Wi-Fi capabilities.

Top-rated home goods are also discounted at Walmart, like this iRobot Roomba i1 Robot Vacuum that’s $181 off. The robot vacuum has a self-emptying feature, intelligent navigation, and multi-surface scrubbers that target dirt, dust, and pet hair on carpets, hardwood floors, and more.

Walmart Sofia Jeans Women's Eden Straight Super High Rise 90s Raw Hem Jeans

Walmart

Best Fashion Labor Day Deals at Walmart

Cooler weather is coming, so now’s the perfect chance to stock up on sweaters, jeans, and jackets, especially with so many fall fashion finds marked down at Walmart. You can score a pair of straight-leg jeans from Sofia Vergara’s Walmart line for just $11 (celebrities like Kate Hudson have been wearing the timeless silhouette recently.) 

If you’re trying to save a buck on wedding guest dresses, now you can, because so many pretty and flattering styles, like this one-shoulder midi dress, are more than half-off. This floral puff-sleeve midi dress by Luv Betsey by Betsey Johnson is also just $15 right now — the romantic print and statement sleeves have been a top choice for stars like Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen. 

Walmart BISSELL PowerLifter Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Upright Vacuum 3195

Walmart

Best Home and Kitchen Labor Day Deals at Walmart

There’s no shortage of discounted vacuum cleaners at Walmart’s Labor Day sale, like this Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Emptying Base that’s $61 off. You can also upgrade your upright vacuum cleaner with the Bissell PowerLifter Swivel Rewind Upright Vacuum, which is going for under $100 right now. The vacuum cleaner has a triple action brush roll that’s designed to scoop up pet hair, and it has an extension wand to clean hard-to-reach places. 

If you’re looking to transform your home into a luxury oasis, this plush mattress topper shoppers say feels like sleeping on a cloud costs $44 less. And stock up on some new pillows too, while the Beautyrest Alternative Bed Pillow is under $10. The polyester fiberfill is designed to cushion your head and neck to support your posture while you sleep.

Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Walmart

Best Tech Labor Day Deals at Walmart

Holidays are the perfect time to finally get that pricey tech item you’ve had your eye on, like Apple AirPods. The 2nd Generation Earbuds are just $99 right now. The popular wireless earbuds come in a lightweight charging case that offers more than 24 hours of battery life. They feature quick access to Siri and a built-in microphone for phone calls.

Some back-to-school finds, like a new PC, are included in Walmart’s sale — this HP 22 All-in-One PC is going for $80 less right now. It features a fast processor, a crystal-clear display, and a sleek, lightweight design. You can also save $130 on a 65-Inch LED Smart TV by Vizio. The smart TV offers unlimited viewing of hundreds of free channels, as well as 4K picture quality. 

Walmart Fairywill Dual Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes

Walmart

Best Beauty Labor Day Deals at Walmart

Dry skin may be at a peak with temperatures dropping. Nourish your pores with this Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, which exfoliates and rejuvenates your skin with pumpkin enzyme, alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), and aluminum oxide crystals. 

With summer coming to a close, golden tans may fade away. Stay bronzed with the on-sale Coola Organic Sunless Tanner Serum, which uses organic ingredients that are vegan and reef-safe to create a radiant bronze in just minutes. You can save big on other beauty essentials, like this two-piece set of Fairywill Electric Toothbrushes that’s going for just $28.

No matter what’s on your shopping list, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to stock up on all of your must-haves. Keep scrolling to shop more deals at Walmart.

Crocs Baya Platform Clog Sandal, $35 (Save $25)

Walmart Crocs Women's Baya Platform Clog Sandal

Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Earbuds, $99 (Save $30)

Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Walmart

Revlon Smoothstay Ceramic Hair Dryer, $23 (Save $13)

Walmart Revlon Smoothstay Coconut Oil-Infused Ceramic Hair Dryer

Walmart

Bissel PowerLifter Swivel Rewind Upright Vacuum, $99 (Save $60) 

Walmart BISSELL PowerLifter Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Upright Vacuum 3195

Walmart

Ingalik Cooling Mattress Topper, $56 (Save $44)

Walmart INGALIK Queen Mattress Topper

Walmart

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Eden Straight Raw Hem Jeans, $11 (Save $13)

Walmart Sofia Jeans Women's Eden Straight Super High Rise 90s Raw Hem Jeans

Walmart

Fairywill Dual Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes, $28 (Save $32)

Walmart Fairywill Dual Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrushes

Walmart

Sony SRSXB33 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $79 (Save $10) 

Walmart Sony SRSXB33 Black Wireless Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Extra Bass

Walmart

