Mega-yacht Reportedly Belonging to Walmart Heiress Vandalized by Activists in Ibiza — See the Photo

An environmental group, Futuro Vegetal, claimed responsibility for the act and said they were protesting the “eco-social collapse” caused by the mega-rich

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 04:45PM EDT
Super yacht named KAOS owned by Nancy Walton Laurie.
Super yacht named KAOS owned by Nancy Walton Laurie. Photo:

Amer Ghazzal/Alamy

A group of Spanish environmental activists spray-painted a yacht in Ibiza on Sunday that reportedly belongs to Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of Walmart.

Activists from a group called Futuro Vegetal group posted photos on Twitter showing protestors standing in front of the mega-yacht named “Kaos,” holding a banner that says: “You Consume, Others Suffer.” The vessel was sprayed with red and black paint from fire extinguishers.

The caption of the post, translated to English, said, “We spray paint using fire extinguishers against the 300 million euro mega-yacht of Nancy Walton, heiress to #Walmart and one of the richest women in the world with a fortune of 8.7 billion dollars 🧯”

According to Forbes, Laurie — who inherited a stake in the Walmart chain from her father James Lawrence "Bud" Walton in 1995 — is worth around $8 billion. The 361-foot luxury yacht is worth $300 million and contains a movie theater and spa facilities, Insider reported. Numerous yachting trade publications cite the one-of-a-kind ship as belonging to Laurie.

The activists also posted video of the vandalism occurring on Twitter. In the clip, crew members on board at the time can be seen running across the deck and unsuccessfully trying to hose off the paint.

"The richest 1 percent of the world population pollutes more than the poorest 50 percent, They are condemning us to a future of pain, misery and desolation," they say in the footage, translated from Spanish.

In an Instagram post, they wrote that the destruction “puts the finishing touch to the campaign — which they called “Jets and Yachts, the party is over” — and tagged the Extinction Rebellion Ibiza page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class,” they continued in the caption. “The mega-rich live on the suffering of others. It is the people at the top of the social pyramid who put all life on the planet at their service, forcing us to work to sustain their system, exploiting animals and destroying territory no matter how much suffering and death it entails 💀.”

The two protesters in the photos were detained on Sunday morning and expected to be released on Monday, the group said. 

The activists spray painted a private jet at Ibiza’s airport on Friday, CNN reported.

On the Futuro Vegetal website, the group says they aim “to change the ethics of abundance, the way of producing and consuming, focusing on food security and land redistribution. The fight against the Climate Crisis has to be the number one priority.”

Related Articles
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Afghan women take part in a gathering at a hall in Kabul on August 2, 2021 against the claimed human rights violations on women by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.
'We're All Handcuffed': What It's Really Like for Women in Afghanistan, as They Brace for What Comes Next
Calling James Bond, a superyacht named 007 has sunk. The 49 metre vessel ran aground off the Greek island of Kythnos on Friday (2 Sep) night.
James Bond-Themed Superyacht Called '007' Sinks Within Yards of Greek Beach
Superyacht Sinks in Italy
WATCH: Superyacht Capsizes and Sinks Off the Coast of Southern Italy in Shocking Video
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Kyrsten Sinema
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Again Confronted on Video by Activists amid Key Role in Spending Bill Vote
Bethenny Frankel, Aspen - Celebs on Vacation
Celeb Snow Bunnies! Where Bethenny Frankel, Nick Jonas and More Stars Are Hitting the Slopes
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
Watch Eugene Levy Maneuver a Speeding Dog Sled in 'The Reluctant Traveler': 'I Felt Like Ben-Hur'
Esther Nakajjigo
Family of Newlywed and Activist Decapitated at Utah's Arches National Park Awarded More Than $10M
Princess Eugenie of York, August Brooksbank, Jack Brooksbank, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Ken Olisa during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.
Princess Eugenie Shares Why She's Raising Son August to Be an 'Activist' from a Young Age
United Airlines Boeing wide body 777-200 aircraft as seen during take off and flying phase
United Airlines Flight Came Within 800 Ft. of Pacific Ocean After 'Dramatic' Nose Dive
Christine Brown/Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Road Trips with Daughters Back to Her Native Utah: 'So Much Fun'
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First