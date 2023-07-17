A group of Spanish environmental activists spray-painted a yacht in Ibiza on Sunday that reportedly belongs to Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of Walmart.

Activists from a group called Futuro Vegetal group posted photos on Twitter showing protestors standing in front of the mega-yacht named “Kaos,” holding a banner that says: “You Consume, Others Suffer.” The vessel was sprayed with red and black paint from fire extinguishers.

The caption of the post, translated to English, said, “We spray paint using fire extinguishers against the 300 million euro mega-yacht of Nancy Walton, heiress to #Walmart and one of the richest women in the world with a fortune of 8.7 billion dollars 🧯”

According to Forbes, Laurie — who inherited a stake in the Walmart chain from her father James Lawrence "Bud" Walton in 1995 — is worth around $8 billion. The 361-foot luxury yacht is worth $300 million and contains a movie theater and spa facilities, Insider reported. Numerous yachting trade publications cite the one-of-a-kind ship as belonging to Laurie.

The activists also posted video of the vandalism occurring on Twitter. In the clip, crew members on board at the time can be seen running across the deck and unsuccessfully trying to hose off the paint.

"The richest 1 percent of the world population pollutes more than the poorest 50 percent, They are condemning us to a future of pain, misery and desolation," they say in the footage, translated from Spanish.

In an Instagram post, they wrote that the destruction “puts the finishing touch to the campaign — which they called “Jets and Yachts, the party is over” — and tagged the Extinction Rebellion Ibiza page.

“The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class,” they continued in the caption. “The mega-rich live on the suffering of others. It is the people at the top of the social pyramid who put all life on the planet at their service, forcing us to work to sustain their system, exploiting animals and destroying territory no matter how much suffering and death it entails 💀.”

The two protesters in the photos were detained on Sunday morning and expected to be released on Monday, the group said.

The activists spray painted a private jet at Ibiza’s airport on Friday, CNN reported.

On the Futuro Vegetal website, the group says they aim “to change the ethics of abundance, the way of producing and consuming, focusing on food security and land redistribution. The fight against the Climate Crisis has to be the number one priority.”