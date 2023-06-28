Walmart’s July 4 Sale Has Thousands of Deals, and Our Favorites Start at $8

Holiday weekends are the best times to find deals on the items you’ve had on your list for months. And even though July 4 is around the corner, you don’t have to wait to save on home essentials, electronics, and summer fashion.

At Walmart, so many impressive July 4 deals are already live. You can save on more than 1,000 items right now, whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen products or finally get that new pair of AirPods. If your family is spending lots of time outdoors this summer, make cleaning easy with this robot vacuum cleaner while it’s over $500 off. Save more than you’ll spend on comfy Crocs clogs, or pick up a best-selling flat iron that’s now under $100.

Walmart’s July 4 sale is packed with impressive deals, but we don’t know how long they’ll last. Read on for your best bets from this big sale.

July 4 Fashion Deals at Walmart

Walmart

There’s one type of bag celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence have been carrying on repeat, and you can get the style on sale at Walmart for just $11. The Scoop Chain Strap Crossbody Bag has a removable chain strap, a smooth faux leather finish, and a spacious interior that’s secured with a snap button closure.

Breezy summer dresses are also on sale at Walmart, including the Time and Tru Short Sleeve Tiered Dress, which shoppers are calling super comfortable. The best-selling dress has flattering tiers, breathable short sleeves, and 10 chic colors to choose from, including black, green, pink.

Another Time and Tru best-seller, this one-shoulder tie-dye dress offers great coverage thanks to the midi length, and it’s machine-washable for an easy clean. Wear it to happy hour or as a beach cover-up — the choice is yours.

July 4 Home Deals at Walmart

Dyson

Spring might be over, but the home cleaning continues. Sand and dirt don’t stand a chance against the array of discounted vacuums at Walmart, including the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. Designed for pet owners, the popular vacuum cleaner features a whole-machine filtration system and hair screw tool that specifically targets pet hair and allergens. And it’s $150 off right now.



If you’re looking for a device that will make cleaning even easier, check out the Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner. The 2-in-1 robot device is a mop and a vacuum, and it uses smart technology to clean your home automatically Right now, it’s $580 off at Walmart.

While temperatures are heating up, stay cool with lightweight bed sheets like the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set. The set is made of 100 percent viscose bamboo, so each piece is cool to the touch, and it’s $59 off.



You can make your bed cooler with this on-sale cooling gel mattress by Milky Ego that has layers of flex foam layer and green tea liquid gel memory foam for a cooling effect. And while you’re add it, you can even cut down on your air conditioning bill with a tower fan, like the Fantask 35W Oscillating Tower Fan that’s $60 right now.

July 4 Tech Deals at Walmart

Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on Apple AirPods, you’re in luck — you can score the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods Pro on sale at Walmart. The earbuds feature noise cancellation and offer up to six hours of listening time outside of the charging case.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE (1st Generation), a smart watch that tracks health metrics, allows you to take calls and texts, and syncs your favorite media, is also included in Walmart’s Early July 4 sale — and it’s nearly half-price.

And with back-to-school around the corner, it’s a great time to look for laptop and tablet deals. The HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop is going for $180 in blue and pink, while the Onn. 7-Inch Tablet, which features a crystal-clear display, 10 hours of battery life, and a high-quality camera, is under $50 right now.

July 4 Beauty Deals at Walmart

Walmart

All of that ocean salt and summer sunshine can dry out your skin, including your lips. So it’s a good thing that the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which celebrities like Kate Hudson, brand ambassador Sydney Sweeney, and our own writers use, is on sale at Walmart. Featuring vitamin C and antioxidants, the popular lip mask nourishes lips overnight and replenishes moisture for soft, smooth skin in the morning.

If you want a summer tan without the UV rays, self-tanner is the way to go, and St. Tropez’s Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse is just $33 at Walmart right now. The three-in-one self-tanner bronzes to your desired shade depending on how long you keep it on. It’s a lightweight, 100 percent vegan formula from a well-known brand that provides a quick-drying, streak-free tan.

Walmart is packed with even more impressive July 4 deals on home, tech, beauty, and fashion right now. Read on for more of the best savings we could find.



