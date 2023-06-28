Walmart’s July 4 Sale Has Thousands of Deals, and Our Favorites Start at $8

You can save on Apple AirPods, summer dresses, and cooling sheets

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

July 4: Walmart Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Holiday weekends are the best times to find deals on the items you’ve had on your list for months. And even though July 4 is around the corner, you don’t have to wait to save on home essentials, electronics, and summer fashion.

At Walmart, so many impressive July 4 deals are already live. You can save on more than 1,000 items right now, whether you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen products or finally get that new pair of AirPods. If your family is spending lots of time outdoors this summer, make cleaning easy with this robot vacuum cleaner while it’s over $500 off. Save more than you’ll spend on comfy Crocs clogs, or pick up a best-selling flat iron that’s now under $100.

Walmart’s July 4 sale is packed with impressive deals, but we don’t know how long they’ll last. Read on for your best bets from this big sale.

July 4 Fashion Deals at Walmart

Walmart Scoop Women's Chain Strap Crossbody Bag

Walmart

There’s one type of bag celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence have been carrying on repeat, and you can get the style on sale at Walmart for just $11. The Scoop Chain Strap Crossbody Bag has a removable chain strap, a smooth faux leather finish, and a spacious interior that’s secured with a snap button closure. 

Breezy summer dresses are also on sale at Walmart, including the Time and Tru Short Sleeve Tiered Dress, which shoppers are calling super comfortable. The best-selling dress has flattering tiers, breathable short sleeves, and 10 chic colors to choose from, including black, green, pink. 

Another Time and Tru best-seller, this one-shoulder tie-dye dress offers great coverage thanks to the midi length, and it’s machine-washable for an easy clean. Wear it to happy hour or as a beach cover-up — the choice is yours.

July 4 Home Deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson

Spring might be over, but the home cleaning continues. Sand and dirt don’t stand a chance against the array of discounted vacuums at Walmart, including the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. Designed for pet owners, the popular vacuum cleaner features a whole-machine filtration system and hair screw tool that specifically targets pet hair and allergens. And it’s $150 off right now.

If you’re looking for a device that will make cleaning even easier, check out the Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner. The 2-in-1 robot device is a mop and a vacuum, and it uses smart technology to clean your home automatically Right now, it’s $580 off at Walmart.

 While temperatures are heating up, stay cool with lightweight bed sheets like the Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set. The set is made of 100 percent viscose bamboo, so each piece is cool to the touch, and it’s $59 off.

You can make your bed cooler with this on-sale cooling gel mattress by Milky Ego that has layers of flex foam layer and green tea liquid gel memory foam for a cooling effect. And while you’re add it, you can even cut down on your air conditioning bill with a tower fan, like the Fantask 35W Oscillating Tower Fan that’s $60 right now.

July 4 Tech Deals at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on Apple AirPods, you’re in luck — you can score the 2nd Generation Apple AirPods Pro on sale at Walmart. The earbuds feature noise cancellation and offer up to six hours of listening time outside of the charging case. 

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE (1st Generation), a smart watch that tracks health metrics, allows you to take calls and texts, and syncs your favorite media, is also included in Walmart’s Early July 4 sale — and it’s nearly half-price. 

And with back-to-school around the corner, it’s a great time to look for laptop and tablet deals. The HP Stream 14-Inch Laptop is going for $180 in blue and pink, while the Onn. 7-Inch Tablet, which features a crystal-clear display, 10 hours of battery life, and a high-quality camera, is under $50 right now.

July 4 Beauty Deals at Walmart

Walmart Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry

Walmart

All of that ocean salt and summer sunshine can dry out your skin, including your lips. So it’s a good thing that  the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which celebrities like Kate Hudson, brand ambassador Sydney Sweeney, and our own writers use, is on sale at Walmart. Featuring vitamin C and antioxidants, the popular lip mask nourishes lips overnight and replenishes moisture for soft, smooth skin in the morning.

If you want a summer tan without the UV rays, self-tanner is the way to go, and St. Tropez’s Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse is just $33 at Walmart right now. The three-in-one self-tanner bronzes to your desired shade depending on how long you keep it on. It’s a lightweight, 100 percent vegan formula from a well-known brand that provides a quick-drying, streak-free tan.

Walmart is packed with even more impressive July 4 deals on home, tech, beauty, and fashion right now. Read on for more of the best savings we could find.

Walmart ONSON Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Walmart

Buy It! Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $709.99); walmart.com

Walmart Bedsure Queen Cooling Sheets Set

Walmart

Buy It! Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set, $35.99 (orig. $94.99); walmart.com

CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick, White Granite Induction Kitchen Cookware Set

Amazon

Buy It! Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, $79.99 (orig. $240); walmart.com

Walmart Apple Watch SE 1st Gen GPS

Walmart

Buy It! Apple Watch SE (1st Generation), $149 (orig. $279); walmart.com

Walmart Time and Tru Women's Short Sleeve Tiered Knit Dress

Walmart

Buy It! Time and Tru Short Sleeve Tiered Dress, $10.98 (orig. $14.98); walmart.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Deal Roundup: Crossbody Bags Tout
10 Stylish Crossbody Bags on Sale at Amazon Right Now for as Little as $14
The Bear Season 2 Bar Keepers Friend Tout
'The Bear' Shouted Out This $7 Powdered Cleanser Shoppers Call 'the Stuff of Miracles'
Selena Gomez Our Place
Selena Gomez Collaborated with Our Place on 2 Fresh New Colors and a Serious Design Upgrade for the Always Pan
Related Articles
July 4: Amazon Outdoor Furniture/Decor Roundup Tout
Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor for the Fourth of July — Up to 63% Off
PO Franchise What People Readers Are Buying Right Now Tout
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds
One-Off Deal: Cooling Gadget Tout
This Oscillating Tower Fan That ‘Creates a Strong Breeze’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Apple Tech Tout
The Best Deals on Apple AirPods, iPads, and Watches at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day Swimsuit Cover-Ups Tout
10 Stylish and Flattering Swimsuit Cover-Ups You Can Wear On and Off the Beach — All on Sale Now
Deal Roundup: Oprah-Loved Vionic Shoes Tout
Comfy Sandals from This Oprah-Approved Footwear Brand Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Prime Day One-Off Deal: July 4 Dress Tout
This Customer-Loved Dress Is Perfect for July 4 — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Outlet Outdoor Patio Furniture
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12
Deal Roundup: Summer Fashion Sale Tout
Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Collab Sneaker Launch Tout
These Comfy Sneakers with ‘Peanuts’ Characters Keep Selling Out — but We Have Early Access to the Latest Styles
One-Off Deal: Cleaning Gadget Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Tile Scrubber a ‘Back Saver,’ and It’s Just $23 Today
Ree Drummond Furniture Line
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s First-Ever Indoor Furniture Collection is Now at Walmart
Deal Roundup: Comfortable Sandals Tout
10 Comfy Sandals on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon Right Now
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
Amazon Best-Selling Shorts Tout
These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Shorts Heading Into Summer, and They’re All Under $40