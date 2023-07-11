Walker Hayes Sings Song About Daughter Falling Asleep at 'Way Too Expensive' Taylor Swift Concert

Walker Hayes is poking fun at the price of Taylor Swift tickets in the most endearing way.

In June, the country singer, 43, posted a video to his TikTok that featured himself and his daughter singing along to a song that Hayes had written. The untitled song, which was inspired by the father-daughter duo's recent Taylor Swift concert, hilariously poked fun at Hayes' daughter Loxley (Lolly) falling asleep at the show.

"Two Taylor Swift concert ticket stubs cost me more than my mortgage does and that was before T-shirts, Cokes and popcorn. But hey, I mean how many times does your little girl turn 9?" Hayes begins the song while playing the guitar. The singer is joined by Lolly, who plays the mandolin.

"Dave Ramsey wouldn't like it but it was priceless watching her watch her hero singing every single word to every song in the nose bleeds smiling like we had VIP passes on. So enchanted till her bedtime struck like midnight and she yawned, climbed up in my arms, and she was gone."

"Who am I that I get to hold a real life princess while she sleeps through her way too expensive birthday gift?" Hayes croons in the chorus. "I just hope that she grows up and always knows that me, her mom and Jesus love her even more than she loves...Taylor Swift."

The country singer and his wife Laney Hayes are parents of daughters Lela, Everly, Loxley and Oakleigh and sons Chapel, Baylor and Beckett.

"I bet she was smiling in her dreams, smiling in that spotlight beam, blowing kisses to her fans, making heart shapes with her hands," he continues in the video. "In my hug, I could feel her heavy breathing."

"She was out, it was perfect even though my ears were ringing. Don't know how, in the world, she could sleep through all that screaming. It's a night that we both won't forget for different reasons."

Hayes repeats the chorus, and then sings, "Yeah when she turns 22 and I turn 56, I hope she thinks of me when she hears Taylor Swift," references Swift's iconic song "22."

The father-daughter duo then sings together on the chorus, with Hayes fading out at the end. Lolly ends the song by herself, singing the last two words — "Taylor Swift."

"Lolly's new favorite song. True story time," Hayes wrote in the caption. "#taylorswift #walkersversion #swifttok #swifties."