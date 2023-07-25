Walker Hayes Shares How All Six of His Kids Get Involved on Tour: 'These Are Some Good Years' (Exclusive)

Walker Hayes is a family man through and through.

While speaking with PEOPLE about starring in Great Clips' new back-to-school campaign that features his six kids and an unreleased song titled "Haircut," the country singer also opens up about family life and how his kids love to get involved while on tour with their dad.

The 43-year-old and wife Laney share six kids, ages 7 to 17. The couple is parents to daughters Lela, Everly, and Loxley plus sons Chapel, Baylor and Beckett.

"My family travels with me. So, they've been going to shows with me," says Hayes, going on to share how they help out on the road. "Lela, my oldest daughter, she dances the whole show. She's like a paid employee."

"My daughter, Loxley, sings a song with me. My son, Chapel, designs some of the merch. My son, Baylor, is a drummer — he actually gets taught drums by my drummer — and he sells bracelets and stuff."

"So they all have their little affiliate things that they do with me on the road. But honestly, I know for a fact, these are some really good years," he continues.

"These are some memories that I will tell their children. I'll be like, 'Hey, did you know your mom used to dance with me on stage?' And I look forward to those days."



And while the family loves making memories on the road, Hayes admits that balancing his kids and music while on tour can definitely be a struggle.

"I fail 100 times a day and my kids forgive me, especially if I say sorry. And, I do my best. Honestly, I'm not a great multi-tasker," he says. "But again, we thrive on spontaneity and lack of structure, believe it or not. Sometimes that wears us out, and we get fatigued, and we're like, 'Man, we could really use some structure for a few days.'"

"I'm not sure how my kids will do later in life from this crazy life we're living now," he says with a laugh. "I just try to write songs, play shows, be a dad, be a husband, love the Lord. That's it."



courtesy Great Clips

Hayes also recently got his six kids involved in his partnership with Great Clips, where the "Fancy Like" singer brought the whole family along to film a back-to-school campaign at the salon.

The campaign shows Hayes and his kids getting fresh haircuts before heading back to school, giving them each a boost of confidence before their first day of classes.



"It's an anxious world we're living in, especially for kids. If you can have one box checked off about your physical appearance where you're like, 'Hey, I got that taken care of, and I can be done with that.' I think that's very, very helpful," says Hayes of getting a haircut.

The singer says his kids "all had positive experiences" filming the campaign and trying out new looks.

"It was awesome. They had so much fun," he shares. "Some of them made drastic changes, and some of them just trimmed it up."

"They were all just very confident," he adds. "And again, they just walked with a little more pep in their step."

