'Wakanda Forever' Star Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Allegation Made Against Him: 'Simply Untrue'

Tenoch Huerta is calling a claim of sexual assault and abuse made against him "simply untrue."

On Monday, Huerta, 42, shared a statement to his Instagram Story refuting what he called "irresponsible and false accusations" levied against him after musician and activist María Elena Ríos called the actor, who played the villain Namor in last fall's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a "sexual predator" in a series of Spanish-language Twitter posts.



"About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest," Huerta wrote in the statement, describing the relationship as "loving, warm and mutually supportive."

"After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends," the actor claimed, noting that he has retained legal representation "to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage."



A representative for Marvel Studios did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.



Ríos, a Mexican musician who survived a 2019 acid attack ordered by an ex-boyfriend whom the Associated Press described as a then-"influential politician" in Oaxaca, Mexico, first made the allegation against Huerta in a Spanish-language Twitter post early on Saturday morning, after she also accused an activist group she and Huerta both once participated in called Poder Prieto of "protecting" the actor.

"It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie," she then claimed on Twitter early Sunday, as she tagged Huerta in the post.

"And no, I don't want to be famous. And no, I don't want money because I know how to work," Ríos added in a follow-up post, as she explained why she had not previously reported her accusations against Huerta. As noted by The Los Angeles Times, the musician responded affirmatively Saturday morning to a Twitter user who asked her directly if Huerta had sexually assaulted her.



Though Huerta's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever character Namor survived the movie's events and appeared to embrace a potential future alliance with Shuri (Letitia Wright) at the film's end, it remains unclear when or whether Marvel Studios intends to have the character return.

"Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue," Huerta added in his statement shared to his Instagram Story Monday. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive."



