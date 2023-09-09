This Steam Cleaner Makes Surfaces Look ‘a Million Times Better,’ and It Has Double Discounts at Amazon

“It took off stuck-on grease from my oven and stove within seconds”

By
Amy Schulman
Published on September 9, 2023 06:30AM EDT

This Steam Cleaner Makes Surfaces Look 'a Million Times Better,' and It Has Double Discounts at Amazon
Photo:

People / Amazon

Cleaning the house is hardly anyone’s favorite activity — especially if there are stains and messes that you’ve been struggling to remove. 

To make things a whole lot easier, you just need the right tool for the job. Consider snapping up the Waitbird Steam Cleaner, which has double discounts at Amazon today. The chemical-free cleaning device offers high pressurized steam to erase stains with ease. Just fill the 38-ounce tank with water, allow it to heat up to 248 degrees Fahrenheit, and then get to work spraying steam on tons of surfaces, including ceramic, tile, grout, granite, sealed wood flooring, appliances, mirrors, cars, and grills. 

The steam cleaner comes with 21 accessories, allowing you to target specific places around the house. For instance, use the carpet glider while unlatching grime, or opt for the microfiber mop while working on the floors. Since it’s so compact, the steam cleaner won’t take up much room in the utility closet while it’s not in use. Plus, it even has a strap, allowing you to hang it on your shoulder while you work. 

Waitbird Steam Cleaner, $90 with Coupon

Amazon Waitbird Steam Cleaner, Multipurpose Powerful Steamer

Amazon

The steam cleaner is the number one new release in its category, and it’s already racking up five-star ratings. Shoppers add that they’re “impressed” by its ability to remove “years of crust.” One user said, “I cleaned the grout in my bathroom and it looks a million times better,” while also adding, “I’ve mopped my entire kitchen floor and it’s never looked better.”

Another user said, “I used this to clean my entire kitchen after it desperately needed a deep clean. It took off stuck-on grease from my oven and stove within seconds and removed grime off my microwave that I couldn’t scrub off.” They also wrote, “This reduced my cleaning time significantly with less effort as I don’t have to press down to scrub things.” 

Head to Amazon to get the Waitbird Steam Cleaner while it has double discounts, then keep scrolling to check out other cleaning gadgets that are on sale. 

Shop More Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon 

PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner, $65 (Save 7%)

Amazon PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner 10-in-1 with Convenient Detachable

Amazon

Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber, $43 (Save 12%)

Amazon Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

Black and Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $33 (Save 33%)

Amazon BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

SameBed Mattress Topper Tout
A Plush and Cooling Mattress Topper That Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ Is on Sale Amazon
Amazon Top tout
This ‘Beautiful’ Ribbed Shirt That Just Dropped on Amazon Is Already a Hit with Shoppers, and It’s on Sale
Amazon BEDELITE Fleece Blanket Black Throw Blankets for Couch & Bed, Plush Cozy Fuzzy Blanket 50" x 60"
This Fleece Blanket That Shoppers Like to 'Cuddle Up' with Is 47% Off at Amazon
