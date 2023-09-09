Lifestyle This Steam Cleaner Makes Surfaces Look ‘a Million Times Better,’ and It Has Double Discounts at Amazon “It took off stuck-on grease from my oven and stove within seconds” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Amy Schulman is a Shopping Editor and Strategist for PEOPLE with over seven years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 06:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon Cleaning the house is hardly anyone’s favorite activity — especially if there are stains and messes that you’ve been struggling to remove. To make things a whole lot easier, you just need the right tool for the job. Consider snapping up the Waitbird Steam Cleaner, which has double discounts at Amazon today. The chemical-free cleaning device offers high pressurized steam to erase stains with ease. Just fill the 38-ounce tank with water, allow it to heat up to 248 degrees Fahrenheit, and then get to work spraying steam on tons of surfaces, including ceramic, tile, grout, granite, sealed wood flooring, appliances, mirrors, cars, and grills. The steam cleaner comes with 21 accessories, allowing you to target specific places around the house. For instance, use the carpet glider while unlatching grime, or opt for the microfiber mop while working on the floors. Since it’s so compact, the steam cleaner won’t take up much room in the utility closet while it’s not in use. Plus, it even has a strap, allowing you to hang it on your shoulder while you work. Waitbird Steam Cleaner, $90 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $90 These ‘Luxurious’ and ‘Quick-Drying’ Bath Towels Are Just $3 Apiece at Amazon The steam cleaner is the number one new release in its category, and it’s already racking up five-star ratings. Shoppers add that they’re “impressed” by its ability to remove “years of crust.” One user said, “I cleaned the grout in my bathroom and it looks a million times better,” while also adding, “I’ve mopped my entire kitchen floor and it’s never looked better.” Another user said, “I used this to clean my entire kitchen after it desperately needed a deep clean. It took off stuck-on grease from my oven and stove within seconds and removed grime off my microwave that I couldn’t scrub off.” They also wrote, “This reduced my cleaning time significantly with less effort as I don’t have to press down to scrub things.” Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon Head to Amazon to get the Waitbird Steam Cleaner while it has double discounts, then keep scrolling to check out other cleaning gadgets that are on sale. Shop More Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon PurSteam Steam Mop Cleaner, $65 (Save 7%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $65 Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber, $43 (Save 12%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $43 Black and Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $33 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $33 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping A Plush and Cooling Mattress Topper That Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ Is on Sale Amazon This ‘Beautiful’ Ribbed Shirt That Just Dropped on Amazon Is Already a Hit with Shoppers, and It’s on Sale This Fleece Blanket That Shoppers Like to 'Cuddle Up' with Is 47% Off at Amazon