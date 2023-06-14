'VPR': Watch Sandoval Listen to Raquel Reveal She Made Out with Another Man a Day Before Their Affair Began

The morning after 'Vanderpump Rules' star Raquel Leviss first had sex with Tom Sandoval, she told him his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix about her Vegas kiss with Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver Saunders

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 02:12PM EDT

New Vanderpump Rules footage shows Raquel Leviss was kissing and telling to Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix — even as she and the TomTom co-owner were at the start of a months-long affair.

A sneak peek at Wednesday’s Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed special shows Leviss, 28, dishing on her girls' trip to Las Vegas — including her strange back-and-forth with costar Lala Kent about who would pursue a hookup with Lisa Vanderpump's employee Oliver Saunders, who happens to be eldest son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.

“We go to dinner [at] Vanderpump Paris," recalled the former pageant queen. "Oliver, our waiter, brings out the fancy drinks. Lala mentioned Oliver and she was like, ‘He has the cutest smile ever.’” 

She added, “He met up with us and we’re both having a very engaging conversation and I turn to Lala and I’m like, ‘Wait Lala, I think he’s really cute too.’ And she goes, 'You know what Raquel? I’m not going to do anything with him. I’m going to give you the green light.'"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Lala Kent attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Raquel Leviss attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Paul Archuleta/Getty; JC Olivera/Getty for iHeartRadio

With Kent’s approval, Leviss admitted she and Saunders started “making out on the dance floor.” This revelation appeared to make Sandoval, 40, uncomfortable as he sat next to his then-girlfriend Madix, smiling awkwardly.

Madix, 37, at this point had no idea about how complicated the moment was, and told Leviss: “Well good for you, I’m glad you made out with someone.”

However, Leviss's night in Las Vegas took a turn. She explained, “Then all of a sudden it turns into like this whole ‘We really need to talk Raquel, I don’t approve of your actions lately.’” 

She added, “Lala goes, ‘Honestly Raquel, I wouldn’t feel comfortable having you around my man.’ And I said, ‘Well it’s a good thing you don’t have one.’”

As VPR viewers now know, the 32-year-old Give Them Lala founder was one of the first of Leviss's costar to pick up on her growing closeness with the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner.

At that time, though, more issue would arise over Saunders' single status, triggering weeks of arguments in which Kent and Leviss each called each other a "mistress." Behind the scenes, Sandoval and Leviss were carrying on a secret relationship unbeknownst to Madix (with Leviss even suggesting at one point they become a throuple).

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

News broke of Madix and Sandoval’s split on March 3 after she discovered the affair her partner of nine years was having with Leviss. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Raquel was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Leviss and Sandoval have since apologized for their role in the scandal.

At the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Leviss shared that she regrets her behavior. "I’m so ashamed and embarrassed that I’m even capable of keeping this secret in my corner. I can’t even fathom the pain," Raquel began her apology. "It was a mistake. The way it was handled was a complete mistake."

She continued, "The way that we have betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of our friendships, and I’m seeing all of the consequences for my actions that I never even considered because I was living in the moment."

Following the taping of the reunion in March, Leviss promised to focus on her well-being moving forward in a statement issued to PEOPLE. She later entered a program in Arizona — a plan she’d been considering for some time, according to her rep.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
Taylor Ann Green and brother Worth Green
'Southern Charm' Star Taylor Ann Green Mourns Death of Brother Worth at 36: 'Heartbroken Is an understatement'
Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga on the RHONJ reunion
'RHONJ': Teresa Demands Joe Gorga 'Honor Me' Before Siblings Officially Cut Ties: 'You Broke the Whole Family'
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says He's 'Stepping Away' from Tom Sandoval 'Permanently' After 'Incredibly Messed Up' Affair
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Daisy Says Gary Wanted to Cause 'Damage' by Dropping Sex Bombshell (Exclusive)
Brauwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are seen on January 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner Share Why They 'Need to Be' in the South 'Right Now' (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11 https://www.instagram.com/p/CtX8v7qNJ_a/?hl=en
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "The Last Of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Pedro Pascal Praises 'The Last of Us' Costar Bella Ramsey: 'They Brought Out the Best of Me'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Teresa Giudice attends the "Mafia Mamma" New York screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images); FORT LEE, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 07: Joe Gorga attends the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Storms Out of 'RHONJ' Reunion in Tears as Gia Accuses Joe Gorga of 'Trying to Call Me a Liar'
BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Daisy Kelliher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Colin Macrae -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)
'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Daisy and Colin 'Both Knew' Hookup Was Inevitable, She Saw a 'Future' with Him (Exclusive)
Gwendlyn Brown, Kody Brown
Gwendlyn Brown Says Strange Women's Thirst for Her Dad Kody Was a 'Serious Problem'
Stephanie Beatriz
Stephanie Beatriz Kept Quiet About Her Bisexuality Because She Feared It Would 'Affect' Her Career
90 Day's Sheila Jokes She's Seen David's 'Eggplant' on FaceTime: 'It's Yummy'
90 Day's Sheila Jokes She's Seen David's 'Eggplant' on FaceTime: 'It's Yummy'
90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Tyray Is 'Disappointed' After Sending Up to $100 a Month to 'Carmella,' Who's Been Catfishing Him
Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss
Lala Kent Expresses Regret for Attacking Raquel Leviss at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'I Felt Dirty'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak Drops ‘Biermann’ from Instagram amid Divorce as She Teases ‘RHOA’ Return
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval 'Deprived' Her of 'Intimacy' Beyond Sex: 'I Am Not Your Fleshlight'