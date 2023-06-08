VPR's Raquel Leviss Confirms Lightning Bolt Necklace Was for Tom Sandoval and Who He 'Became in My Life’

The reality star confirmed fans' suspicions that she bought the new bling due to her close connection to Tom

By Erin Clack
Updated on June 8, 2023 12:54 PM

Raquel Leviss finally answered one burning question that’s been on fans’ minds since news of her affair with costar Tom Sandoval broke in March.

During part 3 of the much-anticipated season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules — which aired on Bravo on Wednesday — the reality star, 28, addressed rumors that she bought a lightning bolt necklace to match the one famously worn by Sandoval, 40, with whom she secretly engaged in a months-long affair while he was in a committed relationship with Ariana Madix.

When host Andy Cohen asked if the necklace has “the meaning we all think it does,” she confirmed that she decided to get the piece because it “was significant to who [Sandoval] became in my life.”

Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in Vanderpump Rules . https://www.bravotv.com/vanderpump-rules/season-10/videos/raquel-leviss-turned-a-new-leaf-in-her-relationship-with-james. Credit: Bravo; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)
Bravo; Phillip Faraone/Getty for House of Barrie

“I know that's not what anyone wants to hear,” she added, prompting a strong reaction from her costars. Her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, stepped in to say how "gross" the situation was, while Lisa Vanderpump, 62, expressed complete disbelief.

VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
From left: Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"I don't understand this, because you knew it was on camera," she exclaimed. "It was so provocative. It's just ... [why not have] the conversation with Ariana? It's almost like in your mind you were in some pageant like you were acting a part competing with these other women."  

Leviss admitted that it was difficult to watch the scene in which she and a friend are browsing a jewelry display and she selects a lightning bolt necklace. “I was cringing so hard watching that back,“ she said.

Vanderpump still wasn’t satisfied after Leviss confessed to feeling uncomfortable about her choice to flaunt the necklace purchase on camera. "How did you feel? When you looked [Ariana] in the eyes — this person who has loved you and defended you," she asked, to which Leviss responded, "I feel like a piece of s---."

Vanderpump added: "To me, that's the most mind-boggling, gob-smacking, astounding piece of film I have ever seen!" 

Raquel Leviss - Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2
Raquel Leviss.

Bravo

The conversation confirmed what many viewers had already suspected. Shortly after the cheating scandal — dubbed Scandoval — went public, eagle-eyed fans on Reddit pointed out that Leviss and Sandoval had been separately spotted over the past several months each wearing a lightning bolt necklace. In a thread titled ‘Both Raquel and Tom wearing a lightning bolt necklace…. Coincidence or Hinting??’ fans discussed the theory that the necklace possibly had a deeper meaning.

While Sandoval sports his necklace daily, Leviss was spotted wearing hers only sporadically. She did notably wear it at October's BravoCon, which Madix also attended. According to Page Six, her piece is a gold lightning bolt pendant from Caitlin Nicole Jewelry. Tom's pendant is inspired by the logo for both his bar TomTom and his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

Adding to the strangeness of the situation, Scheana Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, revealed last month on the couple's podcast, When Reality Hits, that Leviss sent a postcard with a lightning bolt on it to Sandoval and Madix’s shared home. “The postcard was Sedona [Ariz.] with a lightning bolt in Sedona, and she sends a postcard, so it’s there for her [Madix] to read,” he said, per Page Six, calling Leviss “calculating.”

“It was a postcard, it wasn’t a f------ closed envelope. It was because she wanted you guys to read it — are you kidding me?” he added.

Vanderpump Rules streams in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
Tamra Judge arrives at the grand opening of Villa Azur Las Vegas
Tamra Judge Says Her Relationship with Estranged Daughter Sidney Is 'Good': Things Are 'Nice'
Ariana Madix Drops T-Shirt Embracing Tom Sandovalâs Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Ariana Madix Drops Merch Embracing Tom Sandoval’s 'VPR' Reunion Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump Ã  Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
VPR’s Raquel Proposed She Be 'an Addition' in Throuple with Sandoval & Ariana: 'Didn’t Seem That Far-Fetched'
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Outrages 'VPR' Cast with Sex Dig About Ariana Madix: 'You’re Disgusting!'
Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice
Melissa Gorga Releases Sweatshirt Seemingly Shading Teresa Giudice Amid 'RHONJ' Reunion
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval 'Exploited Me' and Has Shown 'a Lack of Remorse' About Raquel Affair
tamra-judge-shannon-beador1.jpg
'RHOC': Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge Emotionally Reunite After Feuding For 2 Years: 'I Miss My Best Friend'
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Sandoval and Raquel Admit They're Still in Love as Ariana Obliterates Them at 'VPR' Reunion: 'You Are Nothing'
LIFETIME REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT ARIANA MADIX AS OFFICER KAREN.
Ariana Madix Lays Down the Law in Exclusive First Look at Lifetime's 'Buying Back My Daughter'
Hoda Kotb and Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Launched Lemme After Feeling 'Pressure' from Family: 'What's Your Thing?'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Thinks She'd Be 'Working at Macy's' If She 'Didn't Take That Road' Towards Fame
Kim and KhloÃ©
Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloé Kardashian Her ‘Ride or Die’ as They Pose Side by Side
Sarah Jessica Parker Nods to 'SATC''s 25th Anniversary with Gold 'Carrie' Necklace https://www.instagram.com/p/CtKoHTmO_g3/
Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Tribute to 25 Years of 'Sex and the City' with Iconic Gold 'Carrie' Necklace
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
'VPR' Exclusive: Sandoval Debates What a 'Mistress' Is as Raquel Is Called 'Hypocritical' and 'Insane'
Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover
Paige DeSorbo Admits a Future with Craig Conover Is 'Still Very Scary' to Consider: 'Something's Got to Give'
Kenya Moore THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
'RHOA' Kenya Moore Is Rushed to the Hospital After Dizziness, Arm Numbness and a 'Hard Time Breathing'